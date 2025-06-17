Colts' Anthony Richardson Needs to Get Healthy 'Badly'
The Indianapolis Colts must face the potential reality that quarterback Anthony Richardson isn't the team's future. However, in Richardson's favor, there's still time for him to return from his shoulder issues and reclaim confidence that he can lead the team and stay healthy.
Daniel Jones is the quarterback running with the first team and is likely the front-runner to start once training camp begins on July 22nd. This isn't a position Richardson wants to be in; he's already behind the eight ball, and Jones already has an edge in experience.
Per NFL.com, Judy Battista believes Richardson missing minicamp is a storyline to watch closely.
"A shoulder injury is obviously not good for any quarterback at any time, but is it particularly problematic for Richardson, who badly needs the reps because he had limited experience as a starter in college and has missed so much time since being drafted."
Richardson's abilities are through the roof, but his accuracy and mechanics as a passer aren't. This is why those reps are so valuable; he desperately needs to get experience running an NFL offense. Without more exposure, Richardson might not catch up in time, giving Jones a bigger probability to start.
Battista continues about how this gives Jones a likely lead in the starting QB race.
"The current setback clearly gives Jones a significant edge in a competition he had a good chance of winning anyway. But Richardson's absence, which underscores existing concerns about his durability, may have longer term implications for his future."
While Jones doesn't have the potential Richardson does, he has several areas with an edge. He's played longer in the NFL, has never been surrounded by better talent, has playoff experience and limited success, and might be in the top scheme he's seen. Richardson has to get healthy and get back on the field as soon as possible.
Richardson has seen 15 out of 34 possible games (44.1 percent) and has done little in those contests under center. Getting healthy is more important than anything else for Richardson, and even the general manager, Chris Ballard, mentioned Richardson's health as the top priority in a press conference earlier in the year.
This upcoming training camp is critical for Richardson. He must get caught up on everything to get on even playing field with Jones, then must beat out the former New York Giants signal-caller. It's been mentioned over and over, but the pressure on Richardson to play better and stay healthy has never been heavier.
Can the 23-year-old talent make his way back into the starting fray? Or will Jones become the next leader of Shane Steichen's offense in 2025? Richardson must make it happen or else his time with the Colts could end as quickly as it started.
