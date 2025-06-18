Anthony Richardson Has Hope with Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are barreling into the break before a critically important training camp begins. Indianapolis has plenty of things to talk about after a good 2025 draft and solid activity in free agency. However, everything is second fiddle to the drama surrounding Anthony Richardson.
To rehash this story for the 100th time, Richardson is battling former New York Giants QB Daniel Jones for the right to lead Shane Steichen's offense. But it's not without good reason, as Richardson has shown little on the field and has constantly been injured, removing him from the game time and practice he desperately needs.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine looked into this further and covered the best and worst-case scenarios for every NFL team's offense. Simply put, if Richardson does take a big leap in the right direction, it can change the dynamic of the offense while suppressing critics.
"His impressive athleticism and physical tools make a third-year leap the best possible outcome for the Colts. He has the receivers and running game in place for the team to be an above-average offense if he can just become a serviceable starter."
Richardson has the skills to truly ascend as a QB in the pros, but through two seasons, he's only regressed, sparking front office concern, which led to subsequently signing Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal.
The good news is he still has a shot to make these necessary changes, but the biggest problem with Richardson might be out of his control: his injuries. Richardson can make all the improvements, look incredible, and resemble a future franchise signal-caller; none of that matters without staying on the field.
Richardson has seen 15 games out of 34 possible, which is concerning. He's also sustained a tough injury for any quarterback, an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder that recently gave him soreness. It's been confirmed he'll be ready for training camp, but the future of Richardson mostly lies in him staying healthy.
The Richardson versus Jones saga is just at the beginning, so get ready for more coverage and all eyes to be on this competition. Richardson's future with the Colts is on the line, and he luckily has the talent to burn the narratives.
