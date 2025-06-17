Colts at 'Crossroads' with Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts drafted Anthony Richardson to get off the quarterback carousel. This issue started for them once Andrew Luck retired in 2019, thrusting the franchise into a feverish search for another star quarterback.
Fast-forward to 2025, and Richardson has fallen far below his expectations. Indianapolis understood that it might take Richardson time to adjust to the NFL given his lack of college experience, but the Colts were willing to take a chance on the ridiculous traits of the most athletic QB ever drafted.
Through two seasons, Richardson has played 15 games while missing 19, thrown more interceptions than touchdowns, and has barely completed 50 percent of his passes. Richardson is at a critical juncture in his short career, and Pro Football Focus believes he's the make-or-break player in 2025 for Indy.
"Heading into just his third NFL season, Richardson is already at a crossroads in Indianapolis."
Richardson hasn't played well, but his biggest problem is his consistent injuries that keep him off the field and away from getting much-needed reps. Richardson isn't experienced enough to lead an NFL offense yet, and it showed immensely in his sophomore campaign.
Last year, Richardson played 11 games and threw eight touchdowns to 12 interceptions while falling to a 47.7 completion percentage. Richardson's completion percentage in 2024 compared to his rookie year is telling, as he fell a whopping 11.8 percent with his passes.
Dalton Wasserman also highlights that Richardson must make big improvements to beat Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback.
"This offseason has been just as tumultuous for him, as Daniel Jones was brought in to compete for the starting quarterback job. Unless he can make a rapid ascent within the next few months, his time in Indianapolis could be coming to a close far sooner than he expected."
The last thing the Colts can afford is for Richardson to ultimately be a bust, especially after investing the 2023 fourth-overall selection in the former Florida Gators signal-caller. The future of the franchise is also at stake, and despite that Jones might be able to lead the team effectively, the Colts want it work out with Richardson.
But Indianapolis showed they aren't fooling around anymore by signing Jones to compete. The dollar amount the Colts spent on Jones also tells a story, as they were willing to fork over $14 million for one year of his services. Richardson's lack of quarterbacking prowess isn't the only reason Jones was acquired, but also his inability to stay on the field, with the chance of him being knocked out of a game currently at a high probability.
Indianapolis must get an answer on the quarterback issue or risk the 2025 season being a dud. The Colts have built a solid roster on all sides of the ball, but can't make something of that hard work without stabilizing the most important position in football.
The upcoming training camp will tell a lot about Richardson's future in the Circle City.
