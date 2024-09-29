Colts Richardson Gives Good News After Exiting w/ Injury vs Steelers
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson exited the team's win against the Pittsburgh Steelers early after suffering a hip injury. "I think I'm going to be good," said Richardson after the game.
Richardson left in the first quarter of the Colts' 27-24 win over Pittsburgh after taking a hard hit on a quarterback run in the red zone. Backup quarterback Joe Flacco played out the rest of the game to bring Indy back to .500 on the year.
According to Cameron Wolfe at NFL Network, "The hope is that Colts QB Anthony Richardson misses very little or no game action."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
If he was desperately needed, Richardson could have returned to the field. Richardson told head coach Shane Steichen that he "tried to accelerate and couldn't push off like [he] wanted to."
If the injury is just a bruised hip, it wouldn't be surprising to see Richardson back in time for next week. James Boyd at The Athletic asked Richardson if he needs to slide more after taking another big hit on a run. "... S*** I don't know man. It's just football. I'm just trying to play," Richardson said.
In his rookie season, Richardson saw several injuries keep him sidelined. It makes sense for the Colts to be extra cautious with their fourth overall pick from 2023 when considering the future of their franchise.
In the first quarter, Richardson accumulated 95 total yards on four completions and three carries. He finished with zero touchdowns but led one Jonathan Taylor touchdown drive.
The Colts will continue to monitor Richardson's health ahead of a Week 5 matchup on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.