Colts' Richardson Limited, Key Starters OUT for Wednesday Practice
The Indianapolis Colts have released their Wednesday practice report a few days before their clash with the division-rival Tennessee Titans.
Wide receivers Josh Downs (toe) and Michael Pittman Jr. (back) didn't practice, along with running backs Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Trey Sermon (collarbone). While offensive tackle Braden Smith didn't practice due to a knee, that's been a typical weekly designation for the stalwart.
The Titans saw quarterback Will Levis in a full capacity, giving him a good likelihood to start on Sunday against Indianapolis.
The Titans are 1-3 and notched their first win against the Miami Dolphins without Tua Tagovailoa. They will look to make it another after a bye week. As for Indianapolis, news surfaced that Pittman's injury might result in a placement on injured reserve.
With notables like DeForest Buckner, Samson Ebukam, JuJu Brents, and Will Fries already on the injured reserve list, adding Pittman would be crushing to the receiving corps. While Alec Pierce and Downs have looked great this year, not having Pittman's presence might make life on Anthony Richardson more difficult.
Indianapolis' injuries aren't stopping as they approach week six at Nissan Stadium. Can this Colts team survive without several star players to avoid starting 0-3 in the AFC South? It remains to be seen, but the Colts will have their fingers crossed that a few of their best players can be healthy to play on the road.
