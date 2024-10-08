PFF Names Colts' Josh Downs a Valuable Fantasy Pickup for Week 6
Indianapolis Colts second-year pass-catcher Josh Downs has been one of the bright spots on a rollercoaster offense in 2024. While Downs missed the first two games due to an ankle injury, he's returned to grab 20 catches for 173 receiving yards and a score in his last three contests.
Pro Football Focus recognizes that Downs has become a consistent weapon in Shane Steichen's offense for Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco to throw to, having him as a crucial waiver wire pickup in week six fantasy leagues. Here's what Nathan Jahnke had to say of the former 2023 third-round selection.
Downs missed the start of the season but has been targeted on more than 30% of his routes in all three of his outings. While he has a low average depth of target, he has caught 17 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks.- Nathan Jahnke | Pro Football Focus
While wide receiver Alec Pierce deserves immense praise for a stellar beginning to 2024 (13 catches for 368 receiving yards and 3 TDs), Downs is the safety blanket that will consume volume tosses and help a quarterback gain confidence. While that's good for Flacco, it's essential for Richardson's development as a young field general.
Jahnke later continued regarding Downs' fantasy value.
Downs’ 19.1 fantasy points per game over the past two weeks ranks 13th at the position. His target rate is bound to decline at least a bit, but he is the one wide receiver waiver target who can probably be put in fantasy starting lineups more often than not the rest of the season.- Nathan Jahnke
Downs is a sensational route-runner who can get open against nearly any defensive coverage. He's also showcased reliable hands for a second-straight season, boasting a 76.9% catch efficiency (20/26 targets secured), giving him allure for fantasy football managers who desire a consistent pass-catcher for their squad.
Downs has a tough pass defense ahead in the Tennessee Titans but will undoubtedly be relied upon to shoulder a bulk of targets from whichever QB goes under center on Sunday. The Colts are 2-3 with a sad 0-2 divisional mark, meaning they have to win at all costs against Tennessee or risk falling to three straight losses in the AFC South.
