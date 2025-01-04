NFL Metrics Show Colts' Anthony Richardson Must Improve in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts have had another forgettable season after 16 games, possessing a 7-9 record. While there is still the Jacksonville Jaguars remaining on the schedule, the storylines surround names like general manager Chris Ballard, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, head coach Shane Steichen, and quarterback Anthony Richardson. The last will be the subject of this piece.
Per The 33rd Team, Richardson's 2024 season has been bad enough for the second-year field general to be dead last in several categories. These include completion percentage, passer rating, and touchdown to interception ratio.
Richardson's stat line for 2024 as a passer paints a picture of a struggling young quarterback trying to adjust to the speed of NFL defenses. The former Florida Gator signal-caller will conclude his sophomore NFL campaign with 11 games, 126/264 completions (47.7%), 1,814 passing yards, and eight touchdown tosses to 12 interceptions thrown.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Steichen's offense struggled to get consistency from several players this year, but Richardson must be better than this in 2025 if he has playoff aspirations. While Richardson succeeded with his feet, he still coughed up nine fumbles along with 86 attempts for 499 rushing yards (5.8 average), and six ground touchdowns. Richardson's top offseason priorities should be deciphering NFL defenses cleaner, taking care of the football, and increasing accuracy past 55%.
Expect the entire Colts organization to emphasize the offense improving around Richardson. However, the young passer must step up as a bonafide leader of the team to help this come to fruition. Year three will be the most important to date for Richardson; as he will be expected to take a positive leap forward in his development.
The talent for Richardson to succeed. Everyone in Indianapolis' franchise, including Richardson, must step up for that success to come to fruition. Richardson will need to be better than ever come September 2025 to instill confidence in Colts fans, and the front office, that he's the superstar quarterback they've been searching for since Andrew Luck's abrupt retirement.
Unfortunately for Richardson, he'll have to watch from the sidelines as veteran Joe Flacco makes his second-straight start on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium to end the regular season for the Colts.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.