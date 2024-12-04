Colts' Anthony Richardson Ranks Near Top of Key Statistics
The Indianapolis Colts are 6-7 heading into the latest bye week possible for NFL teams. Week 14 marks a period of reflection for Colts fans who have dealt with more than enough drama through the first three months of the season.
From benching their fourth-overall pick from 2023 to bringing him back two weeks later, the Colts are as dysfunctional as any team this season. Despite the drama, Indy has managed to pull out six wins through 13 games. Second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson has been a key part of many of these wins, leading the team on two game-winning drives over the past three weeks.
After getting benched for 17-year veteran Joe Flacco, Richardson fought for his spot back and has outperformed expectations. Since returning to the starting lineup, Richardson has ranked as the 6th best quarterback in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. His 82.9 passing grade shows his improvement, specifically in accuracy and decision-making.
For a player as unique as Richardson, you have to look past the box scores. Yes, the completion percentage can be an issue sometimes. That doesn't mean he's not hitting his targets. For example, against the New England Patriots last weekend, Richardson threw two beautiful deep balls that hit his receivers' hands and both were dropped.
In fact, Richardson's numbers last week are comparable with only one man: 2x MVP Lamar Jackson. Against the Pats, Richardson had a 54% highly accurate throw rate, a 75% catchable ball rate, and a 16-yard average depth of target (h/t Jacob Gibbs | CBS). The last time a quarterback did that was Lamar in the 2021 season, proving just how one-of-a-kind Richardson is.
When you compare his first starts to now, the improvement is clear. Richardson is more decisive, more accurate, and he takes care of his body. He's more than capable of leading the Colts to the playoffs for the first time in four years.
Richardson has been able to get it done not only through the air but on the ground as well. He's on the verge of breaking two franchise records: the most rushing yards and touchdowns for a quarterback in Colts history. With an opportunity to make history, Richardson could earn himself a lot more respect across the league with four games to go.
Indy's next battle will be trying to walk out of Mile High Stadium with a win against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos bring a top-10 defense in professional football but also allowed 32 points to the 3-10 Cleveland Browns. If Richardson can take advantage of the gaps in Denver's defense, the Colts could be in clear contention for postseason football.
