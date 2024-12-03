Colts' Richardson Has Opportunity To Make History vs. Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts (6-7) have been fueled by the legs of Anthony Richardson over the past three weeks. The second-year quarterback fights for every inch on the ground, leading to 141 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the rushing game since his return from the bench.
On the season, Richardson has carried the ball 70 times for 383 yards which is good enough for 5.5 yards per carry. As Indy's most efficient runner, Richardson can create plays out of nothing and escape sure-to-be sacks. Heading into the bye week, Richardson is only 58 rushing yards short from breaking the Indianapolis single-season record for most rushing yards by a quarterback (h/t Mike Chappell | WXIN).
The franchise record is currently held by Mike Pagel who ran for 441 yards in the 1983 season. Eerily enough, Pagel's Baltimore Colts squad was also 6-7 through 13 games. Pagel ran the ball just 54 times and averaged over eight yards per carry.
With four games remaining on the 2024-25 schedule, it's more than likely that Richardson smashes that record. Even though he's missed four games, Richardson has put himself in a position to make history in Indianapolis. Richardson passed Andrew Luck (377 yards in 2013) for second place after running for 48 yards against the New England Patriots.
Richardson can also set the single-season franchise record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. That record is currently owned by Luck, who ran for five touchdowns in his 2012 rookie campaign. Richardson only needs one more touchdown to tie luck and two more to cement himself at the top of two separate records.
When the Colts get out of the bye, they'll be facing off against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are currently in possession of the 7th seed in the AFC, something the Colts are chasing desperately. Richardson will need to get it done through the air and on the ground to give his team a chance at victory and a shot at postseason football.
