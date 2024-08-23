Colts' Richardson Displays Peaks, Valleys vs. Bengals | Jake's Takes
The Indianapolis Colts closed out the preseason on Thursday night on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, heading home west on I-74 with a 27-14 victory.
Both offensive and defensive starters played five drives each for the Colts, lasting until early in the second quarter for the defense and midway through the period for the offense. None of the Bengals' starters saw the field after the two teams got in two-plus hours of work during a joint practice on Tuesday.
— Injury-wise, Colts starting cornerback JuJu Brents (nose) did not play after leaving last Saturday's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals early and not practicing this week. He was replaced in the lineup by Dallis Flowers. Nick Cross started at free safety next to Julian Blackmon after playing strong safety during Tuesday's joint practice. Cross starting on Thursday feels like an unofficial declaration that he will maintain the role when the season begins. Tight end Jelani Woods (toe), interior offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (toe), running back Trey Sermon (hamstring), linebacker Cameron McGrone, and defensive end Titus Leo were all out as well after missing the week of practice.
— Quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Colts offense got off to a perfect start to the game, stringing together a 12-play, 80-yard drive that took 6:13 off the clock and resulted in seven points as Richardson found rookie wide receiver AD Mitchell streaking across the field for a 9-yard touchown, the first of Mitchell's young career. The Colts went up-tempo on the drive, in which Richardson functions very well. It was reminiscent of the second half of Tuesday's joint practice when Richardson's day turned around.
— On the Colts' second drive, they were backed up in their own territory when Richardson threw a pass up the right-side numbers to Kylen Granson, but it was intercepted by Bengals DB Jordan Battle and returned 14 yards for a touchdown. On the play, it appeared as if Richardson thought Granson would be going more inside on his route. Later, Richardson didn't connect with Mitchell on a third down where it seemed Mitchell might've slowed up just a bit and not run through his route. On another third down, Richardson skied a pass intended for Mitchell despite throwing from both feet and not under duress. Going back to Tuesday's practice, when receivers didn't appear prepared for passes to be heading their way, it's not been the best week for the Colts' passing game in terms of communication.
— We saw receiver Alec Pierce's usage broaden early in the game, as he caught two balls over the middle, accumulating 31 yards and two first downs. Throughout his first couple of years in the league, he's primarily been a deep threat without a strong-armed quarterback. His game may finally be evolving with Richardson at QB.
— On the very first play from scrimmage, Colts first-round pick defensive end Laiatu Latu notched his first-career sack on Bengals quarterback Logan Woodside after beating the left tackle on what appeared to be a cross-chop and getting around the edge to Woodside's blind spot.
— The second-team offense appeared to run the ball well with Tyler Goodson and Evan Hull, particularly along the left side of the line where guard Dalton Tucker and tackle Matt Goncalves set up shop. The pair of running backs combined for 87 yards on 22 carries.
— Consider it another solid outing for Colts quarterback Jason Bean, who has had a strong preseason. On Saturday night, he went 4-of-4 passing for 52 yards (and a 118.8 passer rating) along with 15 yards and a touchdown on 3 carries before getting dinged with a shoulder injury.
