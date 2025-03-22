Colts' Anthony Richardson a Possible Trade Target
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has an unenviable question mark over his head as of March 2025. After two underwhelming seasons on the field and only 15 games played of a possible 34, it's easy to see why there are more questions than answers.
Richardson has to keep Daniel Jones from possibly taking his starting position. The Colts are said to still believe that Richardson is the man of the future under center, but is there a trade scenario in the back of Chris Ballard's mind?
Bleacher Report believes teams should inquire given Richardson's immense upside.
Kristopher Knox had this to say about his theory.
"At this point, a fresh start could make sense for both Richardson and the Colts, though the quarterback has no plans to seek a trade, according to Pelissero. Other teams, however, should see if the Colts are willing to cash in Richardson and start over."
Plenty of NFL squads can transform Richardson into a legitimate starter with better consistency. However, this is exactly why the Colts put him with Shane Steichen. While Steichen has a boring 17-17 record as Indy's leader, Richardson also might not adjust simply due to a new environment.
Knox continues.
"Indianapolis, to this point, hasn't given Richardson the environment he's needed to succeed. That doesn't mean he can't still emerge as an above-average NFL starter," Knox said. "Given his age, the relative lack of QB depth in the 2025 class and the shrinking list of available veterans, it would behoove quarterback-needy teams to at least see if Richardson can be had."
The Colts have actually tried to surround Richardson with weapons. Receivers like Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs aren't slouches. Also, Alec Pierce perfectly fits what Richardson throws best: the deep shot. Lastly, Jonathan Taylor is a workhorse and two-time Pro Bowler out of the backfield to complement Richardson's mobility.
The offensive line was also secure until injuries started piling up where Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves were forced to start as rookies. Knox is right in some aspects, but the Colts have tried their best to put Richardson in a position to succeed as far as the players go.
However, tight end is the biggest remaining requirement to check off every box. Steichen can use a target for the middle of the field and short pass game for Richardson, and that will also be addressed in the upcoming NFL draft to have a young tight end hopefully blossom with the former Florida Gators QB.
The biggest issue in 2024 wasn't just Richardson's performance, but also the interesting culture of the Colts. It seemed that the locker room was all over the place, along with an appearance like Richardson wasn't trying hard enough; he was benched mid-season for veteran Joe Flacco.
The biggest want for the Colts is for Richardson to take off in year three, and he does have the team around him to do that. Once the Colts snag a competent tight end, it will be a complete set of weapons for the former fourth-overall field general.
Don't expect a trade for Richardson, as the Colts aren't giving up on him simply due to adding competition, which is a smart move. If the Colts were to trade Richardson it would be a bone-headed move given he's 23 and only two years into his career, especially when Indy knew he was a project.
Anything can happen, but this scenario from the Circle City seems incredibly unlikely.
