In what may be the most decisive game of the season for both teams, the Indianapolis Colts are traveling to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a matchup that may determine who wins the 2025 AFC South crown.

The Colts are looking to stop a two-game skid that has included losses against the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. The Jaguars are aiming to make it four consecutive wins and pull away in the division title race.

Both teams are suffering from injuries, but to start, the Colts have only designated one player as out for Sunday's action.

Colts' Injury Report

Gardner is the lone player set to be sidelined for Indianapolis. The All-Pro cornerback suffered a calf injury against the Houston Texans last weekend and immediately exited to the locker room in the first quarter.

Gardner will not be placed on injured reserve, per Colts head coach Shane Steichen. The team expects him to return at some point in the regular season.

Carlies' status is unclear. The second-year linebacker has not made his 2025 debut yet after suffering an ankle injury in the preseason. The team expected him to compete for a starting job alongside Zaire Franklin, but now that Germaine Pratt is in the mix, it's unclear how many snaps Carlies will get when he returns.

Lewis was a non-participant on Wednesday and a limited participant on Thursday, but he reverted to a non-participant on Friday. Lewis missed Weeks 8, 9, and 10 due to a groin injury, and he's at risk of missing Week 13.

Jones will be under center against Jacksonville despite a fractured fibula. It'll be his third game playing through injury.

Downs and Moore were both non-participants on Wednesday but practiced fully on Thursday and Friday. Both are cleared for action against Jacksonville.

Paye emerged on Friday's report, but he was a full participant and has no designation for Sunday.

Jaguars' Injury Report

OL Walker Little (Concussion) - DNP, Out

S Andrew Wingard (Concussion) - DNP, Out

DE Travon Walker (Knee) - LP, Questionable

WR Parker Washington (Hip) - LP, Questionable

OL Chuma Edoga (Calf) - LP

DT Arik Armstead (Hand) - LP, Questionable

P Logan Cooke (Shoulder) - LP

LS Ross Matiscik (Back) - LP

CB Jourdan Lewis (Neck) - FULL

S Eric Murray (Neck) - FULL, Questionable

DE Danny Striggow (Knee) - FULL

LB Devin Lloyd (Chest) - FULL

LB Foye Oluokun (Hamstring) - FULL

OL Patrick Mekari (Concussion) - FULL

Their injury report is lengthy, but the Jaguars have only designated two players as out for Sunday's action.

Starting left tackle Walker Little will be out after failing to clear concussion protocol. The same is true for starting free safety Andrew Wingard.

Cole Van Lanen is listed as the backup left tackle on the Jaguars' depth chart, and Rayuan Lane III is listed as the backup free safety. Van Lanen started five games for Jacksonville last season, and Lane is a rookie who has yet to start a game.

Looking at who's questionable, former first-overall pick Travon Walker is eyeing a return after missing the last two games due to a knee injury. Arik Armstead, a starting defensive tackle, is questionable as well.

Parker Washington's status is also in question. If he can't go, expect more snaps for Tim Patrick and Dyami Brown.

