Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson's 2024 Statistical Projections
The Indianapolis Colts have one of the most exciting and intriguing quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season, Anthony Richardson. While he only played four games last year due to a shoulder injury (AC joint sprain), he's ready to hit the ground running to help Indianapolis possibly win the AFC South and make the playoffs, as well. With the 2024 regular season days away, it's time to extensively predict Richardson's 2024 statistics, passing and running, assuming he plays and starts all 17 contests.
Passing Statistics
-302/499 completions (60.5%)
-3,814 passing yards (224.4 per game)
-24 touchdowns/14 interceptions
Richardson is still a developing quarterback with finite pocket mechanics that Shane Steichen expects to be polished. However, Richardson displayed this in his rookie year and made big things happen when they mattered most. He showed poise, patience, and the ability to make ridiculous throws in the face of adversity.
But, as indicated by the low 60% completion mark, Richardson did, and will, make mistakes as a 22-year-old with limited NFL experience. Richardson will have games where he shines with completion % or looks consistent, while others will be under 50% and certain 'gimme' throws will hit the dirt. With weapons in the receiving game like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell, and Alec Pierce available, Richardson will get help with those throws.
There will also be plenty of explosive plays in the passing game, indicated by the 12+ yards per completion average. While Pittman has been the volume receiver and doesn't have insane averages, he can be that downfield threat and a physical pass-catcher who wins 50-50 balls. Look no further than one of the most absurd catches of the 2023 season where Pittman gets his helmet ripped off against the Baltimore Ravens yet maintains possession without flinching.
Richardson will also throw his fair share of interceptions (14) and touchdowns (24). If Richardson can finish with a +10 TD/INT ratio, Indianapolis will be pleased and know he can be efficient while learning at the pro level. Especially considering how much Steichen will run the football with Richardson and bell-cow back, Jonathan Taylor. The ground attack will be the focal point of this offense and jab that sets up the massive shots downfield for big knockout blows.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Rushing Statistics
-128 carries (7.5 per game)
-683 rushing yards (5.3 average per carry) (40.1 rushing yards per game)
-9 rushing touchdowns
-6 fumbles
Richardson will be able to toy with defenses at times in the rushing concept. With a player like Taylor in the backfield with him and multiple ways to utilize Run-Pass-Option plays, Richardson will feast on linebackers that are just a half-second too late in recognizing what's happening. Taylor played just 10 games last year and only joined Richardson on a duo of snaps, so if this combination can generate any momentum, the rest of Indy's offensive game plan will open up like floodgates.
Also, Taylor isn't the only running back who will benefit. Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson will give Taylor a breather and put multiple running backs on the field for backfield sets. Also, Sermon can be used as a short yardage back while Goodson is a great option on third downs.
The Bottom Line
Richardson will put together an explosive season, but perhaps not the MVP-type year some Colts fans may have hoped. Taylor will earn a share of the responsibility offensively, as well as the tight end group led by veteran Kylen Granson and Pittman. Also, a young but hungry defense will look to silence critics and dominate at the line of scrimmage to help their secondary.
This means that Indianapolis can have its cake and eat it too. Richardson doesn't need to be a freakish superhero for the Colts to win their division and make the playoffs in year two of his career. Rather, he can operate within Steichen's game plan, use his weapons, and grow as a quarterback to be the franchise leader Indy needs. We'll see what happens as Indianapolis and Houston prepare for battle on Sunday.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.