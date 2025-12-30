The Indianapolis Colts are expected to trot out rookie quarterback Riley Leonard as their Week 18 starter against the Houston Texans.

Leonard played the majority of the Colts' Week 14 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars when Daniel Jones tore his Achilles tendon. Colts head coach Shane Steichen gets a chance to see what they have in their sixth-round pick against one of the league's best defenses.

Here are three things to watch for from Leonard as the Colts travel to Houston.

1) How Philip Rivers Impacts Leonard's Play

Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks Philip Rivers (17) and Riley Leonard (15) talk Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, during practice at the Colts training facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leonard and Rivers lived near each other in Fairhope, Alabama, where Rivers has coached his son's high school team over the past few years. The two worked together when Leonard was preparing for this month's draft.

All of a sudden, Leonard has had a golden opportunity to learn from the 44-year-old veteran while being his backup. Although Leonard wasn't on the field often, he's gotten a chance to see how Rivers prepares during the week and operates during the game.

Leonard completed 18 of his 29 attempts in his first real game time against the Jaguars, throwing for 145 yards and an interception. The Notre Dame product ran for a touchdown in garbage time, giving him his first career score.

It'll be interesting to see how Leonard operates at the line of scrimmage and if he's learned anything from Rivers during this past month.

2) Leonard Opens Up Steichen's Playbook

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) scores a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Leonard was at Notre Dame, he ran for 906 yards and 17 touchdowns in his senior season. Leonard's ability to run the ball gives Steichen an open playbook, so it wouldn't be surprising to see plenty of QB draws and RPOs.

Leonard had 10 or more rushing attempts in 13 games for Notre Dame last season. The Fighting Irish trusted their quarterback to push the ball downfield, and the Colts need to do the same if they want to pull off an upset.

The playbook could be very similar to what the Colts had used with Anthony Richardson over the past few seasons. Leonard's legs must complement decent accuracy if Indy wants any chance at ending a six-game losing streak.

3) Leonard’s Decision-Making Under Pressure

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) pressures Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) in the second quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the most important one on the list. Some players are panicked when they step on the field, but the greats are always comfortable. Preseason reps and practice flashes are one thing. Live NFL defenses are another. Leonard’s poise will be under the microscope, particularly on third down and in the red zone.

The Colts are already thinking about their 2026 roster and whether they want to keep Leonard for another season. If Steichen stays another year, he'll want to see if Leonard can operate an NFL offense without making too many mistakes.

Does he take the checkdown when it’s available? Does he force throws into tight windows, or does he live to play another snap? Turnovers have plagued the Colts at times this season, and Leonard’s ability to avoid back-breaking mistakes will go a long way toward determining whether this experiment pays off.

