The Indianapolis Colts are out of the playoffs for the fifth year in a row. This marks the seventh year of no playoff football under general manager Chris Ballard, who has been with the team since 2017.

Ballard took over Ryan Grigson's role before the 2017 draft and two years before Andrew Luck abruptly retired weeks before the 2019 season began. Ballard has led the Colts to zero division titles, two playoff appearances, and one playoff win.

After another late-season collapse in 2025, fans are once again questioning if Ballard should be kept in charge. Ballard was dealt a tough hand when Luck hung up his cleats, but he hasn't been able to climb out of the hole he was dug into over the past seven seasons.

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks to the press in a pre-draft press conference Monday, April 21, 2025 at the Colts headquarters, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have been monitoring Ballard's situation, and their takeaway might make some Colts fans upset.

"I was in Indianapolis on Sunday, and no one there seems to know for sure where things are headed following the Colts' late-season collapse," Graziano wrote after the Colts' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "GM Chris Ballard has a good relationship with owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon, from what I am told, and while the Anthony Richardson Sr. pick seems to have been a miss, the Daniel Jones signing was a hit until he got hurt. I think Ballard sticks around, but people are asking about him a lot these days."

Daniel Jones is expected to be healthy by the time the regular season rolls around. Rumors indicate that the Colts have interest in bringing Jones back, but rehabbing a torn Achilles can be tricky.

Jones led the Colts to one of the best starts in NFL history, which may convince owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon that Ballard deserves one more chance with a healthy team.

"Ballard remains a moving target because he drafts well and builds good rosters -- but no division titles in nine years is a tough sell," Fowler wrote. "I've talked to a few people in the league who wonder whether Ballard would be the first to go over coach Shane Steichen if Irsay-Gordon makes changes at all. But the Colts had a good thing going for 10 games before the injuries, so that factors in, too. Most people I've talked to are leaning toward Ballard's job being safe."

Colts were 3-0.

Colts were 7-1.

Colts were 8-2.



Colts are eliminated from the Playoffs. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) December 28, 2025

If the Colts keep Ballard, he'll be skating on extremely thin ice. A decade-long tenure without an AFC South title would mark one of the worst eras in Colts history.

Ballard has struggled primarily in drafting defensive linemen. The Colts' pass rush has been underwhelming all year long, even with an increased blitz rate. The Colts have used numerous first and second-round picks, but none have panned out as expected.

Laiatu Latu seems to be the best of the bunch. The second-year edge rusher has 8.5 sacks on the season, over double the amount he tallied in his rookie campaign.

The former 15th overall pick has certainly improved in Year 2, but he'll need to take the next step to really prove his draft value in Year 3.

