Fantasy Guru Says Colts Anthony Richardson ‘High Risk, High Reward’
The 2024 Indianapolis Colts roster has talented offensive players who can help any fantasy football manager get their squad to the playoffs and beyond. The obvious names that stick out are running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Adonai Mitchell. But they all pale compared to the fantasy potential that their quarterback, Anthony Richardson, harnesses.
In a recent piece from the fantasy football department at Pro Football Focus, Jonathon Macri dives into the biggest high-risk, high-reward players and by which round they might see themselves taken. The second-year signal-caller is located in the fifth round of this piece. Macri breaks down the potential risk and meteoric reward that Richardson poses to a fantasy manager.
"Should he play an entire season, when considering everything that he brings to the table as a runner on top of his passing potential in Shane Steichen’s offense, there’s a fair bit that can go right with this pick. Richardson delivered a higher fantasy points per dropback rate (0.73) than any other quarterback last season, which helps highlight his potential whenever he’s on the field."- Jonathon Macri | Pro Football Focus
Richardson's mobility is no secret going into his second professional season. While he only saw four games in 2024, he still dominated as a runner from the quarterback position. He finished with 25 carries for 136 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Expect more explosive running statistics to pile up if Richardson can stay healthy. Macri continues in his analysis of Richardson.
"Richardson’s elite athleticism and arm talent only feed into his breakout potential and overall upside, but for that to all come to fruition, he has to stay on the field, which has become a particular concern for Richardson after last season."- Jonathon Macri | Pro Football Focus
Richardson understands that if he isn't more aware of where his body is on the football field, he will continue to withstand injuries like he did during his inaugural campaign. It will be paramount for the former Florida Gators field general to continue his quarterback development while staving off any injuries.
There is plenty of hype around this Shane Steichen-led Indianapolis offense with Richardson at the helm. If Richardson stays under center, especially for all 17 games, he has the ceiling to be the highest-scoring fantasy quarterback for 2024 and help Indianapolis finally reach the postseason.
