3 Colts Fantasy Targets for 2024
The Indianapolis Colts sit just over three weeks away from the start of the 2024 NFL season with quite a few playmakers on the roster. Talent runs deep in Indy's offense, especially in a loaded receiving corps that should see plenty of targets from second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. As fantasy football leagues fire up across the country, these three Colts players should be given a chance on every team.
Josh Downs | Wide Receiver
Josh Downs recorded 68 receptions across nine starts in his rookie campaign and flashed his abilities often – even with a backup quarterback at the helm for most of the season. The 23-year-old slot receiver out of North Carolina was able to piece together one of the best rookie seasons ever for Indianapolis receivers. In an offense that is prepared to run the triple option look as much as possible, Downs could see lots of targets off quick slants in his sophomore year.
His reception numbers will stack up, but his speed brings a vertical threat that was paired with Richardson's arm strength in limited time together in 2023. The Colts have loved slot receivers over the years, and Downs could be up next after horseshoe legend T.Y. Hilton left the team two seasons ago.
A high ankle sprain suffered in practice is his only downside. If the injury lingers, it could cause nagging snap issues throughout the season.
Anthony Richardson | Quarterback
This is an obvious pick, but I'm here to tell you to take him earlier than you think. In his two full games last season, Richardson averaged 25+ ppg. It's a small sample size, but the potential is there along with numerous options to throw to.
His ground ability is just as good as last year when he recorded four touchdowns in four starts. Training camp has shown that he still is moving just as well as his rookie season, except with more awareness to slide in dangerous situations.
If the injury bug leaves him alone, Richardson is a defendable pick from round three onwards. A lethal deep ball and strong legs could push him into contention for the fantasy QB1 spot this season. Rushing touchdowns and limited turnovers could propel him toward that spot with ease early on in 2024.
Adonai Mitchell | Wide Receiver
AD Mitchell's name has surged throughout social media as training camp goes on. The second-round rookie could get plenty of early looks, especially if Downs misses the first few weeks.
His elite route running, and secure hands, bring a safe target for Richardson on several levels. Even if he doesn't get many touchdowns, Mitchell averaged 15.4 YPC in his final season at Texas. Playmakers can rack up the points, so he could be a good mid-round target.
If his name is on the board in the last few rounds, he's an absolute steal. The limitless upside is a good enough reason to keep him stashed on the bench. He could sneak his way into the flex spot for owners willing to take a risk in their Week 1 matchup when the Colts take on the Houston Texans.
The Bottom Line
The Colts will bring a passing threat that lives off the ground game, so receivers could be a risky play some weeks. Regardless, expect Downs and Mitchell to make a number of highlight plays that could benefit your teams throughout the season.
Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman. Jr will also see a high volume load this season and have plenty of prowess to help fantasy team press onward toward a championship. Downs, Mitchell, and Richardson are guys that may fall into your hands, so don't fumble the opportunity to snag some slept-on studs from Indianapolis.
