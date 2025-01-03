Colts QB Anthony Richardson's Season is Officially Over
The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars are a pair of teams no longer with playoff aspirations as they tangle on Sunday before the Week 18 regular-season finale. However, for the face of the Colts franchise, the season has already concluded.
Following the Colts' win over the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago, quarterback Anthony Richardson began experiencing pain in his back before the spasms worsened over the coming days. An MRI revealed a disc issue that Richardson told reporters this week he'd been experiencing since eighth grade.
He was held out of practice last week, missing the Colts' must-win game against the New York Giants and was held out again this week as head coach Shane Steichen on Friday declared Richardson out for the season finale at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Jaguars.
This now brings a conclusion to a frustrating second season for Richardson after he was limited to just four games as a rookie in 2023.
Richardson missed Weeks 5 and 6 with an oblique injury earlier this season and then was benched in favor of Flacco for Weeks 9 and 10 before returning to the starting lineup in Week 11. Richardson then missed last week's loss to the Giants.
In 11 games this season, Richardson went 126-of-264 passing (47.7%) for 1,814 yards (6.9 YPA), 8 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions for a passer rating of 61.6. He's also carried the ball 86 times for 499 yards (5.8 avg.) and 6 touchdowns.
