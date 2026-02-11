It's nothing new to say that Daniel Jones took his NFL career off life support in his first year with the Indianapolis Colts.

While he sustained a season-ending Achilles injury, the Colts look poised to commit to Jones for the foreseeable future with a fresh deal soon. The only question is, can he pick up in 2026 where he left off for his impressive 13 games with the Colts?

Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano believes so, putting Jones as one of five quarterback sleepers for the 2026 season.

While the highlight is for fantasy-related purposes, this breakdown is about Jones bouncing back from a brutal Achilles injury that derailed what was a great season from the veteran signal-caller.

"Jones was a phenomenal sleeper last season before getting hurt, averaging 18.8 fantasy points in his 12 full games.

He’s slated to become a free agent and will be coming back from a torn Achilles, so there are question marks around the veteran moving forward.

The speculation is that the Colts want him back, however. If that happens and he has no setbacks in his rehab, Jones could be a bargain again."

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) smiles while talking to teammates on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, ahead of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones provided stability at quarterback that the Colts had been incredibly desperate for over the last six years heading into the 2025 campaign.

Initially, his signing looked to be an attempt from Chris Ballard to push Anthony Richardson Sr. into becoming the franchise leader they drafted him to be.

Jones' modest one-year, $14.6 million deal was cheap, even for a backup-level NFL quarterback. So that's what the signing looked to be. However, Jones took over in camp and left Richardson in the dust to become the starter.

The Colts plan to enter talks soon with Daniel Jones on a long-term contract extension, per Tom Pelissero pic.twitter.com/fvJR6GQyTA — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) February 8, 2026

Nobody, including yours truly, ever expected Jones to accomplish what he did in his first season with the Colts. After six years of nearly drowning in mediocrity with the New York Giants, reason to doubt Jones was at an all-time high.

However, Jones put together a fantastic season and became far more than just the fantasy sleeper that Fabiano mentions.

Jones looked better than what we've seen throughout his career with the Colts. While he wasn't able to finish the year playing all 17 games, he suited up for 13 and looked surgical in efficiency.

He'd finish with a career-high 68.0 completion percentage on 384 attempts for 3,101 passing yards and 24 total touchdowns, with five coming on the ground.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) defends during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Jones was the signal-caller that catapulted Shane Steichen's offense to become the deadliest operation in the NFL through the first 10 games of Indy's season, stacking up an 8-2 record in the process.

Jones' 2026 outlook is ambiguous due to the uncertainty surrounding his recovery process after sustaining the Achilles setback, as well as previous injuries from former years in the league.

However, if Jones returns to form, this Colts offense could get right back to what made it explosive, high-scoring, and simply difficult to stop.

Another reason that Jones can succeed if he recovers is that his teammates are completely bought into his leadership, and want to do great things in 2026 alongside their new offensive general.

#Colts fans…Michael Pittman Jr. candid as ever with me in San Francisco about the extent of the leg injury Daniel Jones was playing through this season.



MPJ knows his QB is just different 👀



“I might be saying too much…it was really broken. I’ve seen those scans…I’m like oh… pic.twitter.com/kTFkb2cY3E — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) February 5, 2026

Jones is one of the NFL's top free agents heading for 2026, but not many are discussing if he can replicate his breakout season with the Colts.

Fabiano brings this possibility to light, and with how easily it seemed that him and Steichen meshed, the likelihood he has another great season is high. This is all dependent, however, on the complexity of recovering from his season-ending Achilles tear.

Jones will be a Colt in 2026, and beyond, there's no longer any doubt about that. We'll see how things pan out in the offseason as he fights to get back into the fray as soon as possible to lead Indy's offense again.

