Colts' Anthony Richardson Set to Miss Mini-Camp
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that quarterback Anthony Richardson is dealing with an injury in the same throwing shoulder in which he suffered his AC joint sprain. Steichen said that Richardson will miss next week's mini-camp.
Richardson originally suffered a grade 3 AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder in a game against the Tennessee Titans in his rookie season. The injury forced Richardson to the sideline for the entire remainder of the season.
Steichen said that Richardson felt discomfort in his shoulder after an OTA practice last week (per the team). Richardson proceeded to get the shoulder checked out by team doctors, who found aggravation in the AC joint.
The team does not expect Richardson's injury to need surgery. Steichen said he expects Richardson to return at some point during training camp.
The Colts will now turn to newly signed quarterback Daniel Jones to carry the first-team reps in next week's minicamp. Jones and Richardson are expected to battle for the starting job in training camp, barring any setbacks in Richardson's injury recovery.
Richardson has dealt with his fair share of injuries since entering the league in 2023. From a concussion to a shoulder injury to a hip injury, Richardson has had problems throughout his body.
The Colts will hope that Richardson can make a full recovery in time for Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins in early September. Hopefully, this injury is not a sign of permanent damage to Richardson's shoulder.