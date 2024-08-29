Colts Anthony Richardson to be Youngest Starting QB in 2024
For the second straight year, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will be the youngest signal-caller to start a game. This became a reality once the New England Patriots decided to start former Colts QB Jacoby Brissett over rookie Drake Maye (21).
While Richardson’s short tenure in the league has already been peppered with injuries (AC joint sprain, most notably), he’s young enough to overcome early setbacks and get back on track with a coach like Shane Steichen. Richardson has a coaching staff surrounding him with Steichen, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, QB coach Cam Turner, and pass game coordinator Alex Tanney who can help fast-track his development. Each coach is a quarterback specialist who will help smooth out the roughest edges in Richardson’s fundamentals and techniques.
Another comforting fact is that Richardson's most notable offensive weapons are also young and will grow with him as an NFL player in the years ahead. Michael Pittman Jr. (26), Josh Downs (23), Alec Pierce (24), Adonai Mitchell (21), and Jonathan Taylor (25), proving that Indianapolis may have one of the league's youngest overall offenses. If Richardson can get 2024 off to a strong start, Indianapolis has the potential to finish the year as a top-10 offensive unit and push back earlier detractors.
2024 is on tap to be a big season for Richardson and the Colts offense. If Richardson can find his stride early and build momentum with receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Josh Downs, and running back Jonathan Taylor, Indy might have one of the most dominant offensive attacks for 2024. We'll see what happens in the days leading up to September 8th.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.