The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that wide receiver Ashton Dulin has signed his restricted free-agent offer.

The Colts tendered Dulin at the right of first refusal rate, which is valued at $2.433 million in 2022.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Colts out of Malone — the school's only NFL player — following the 2019 NFL Draft, Dulin (6'1", 215, 24 years old) has become a quality depth wide receiver but an elite special teamer. As such, he was named an NFL Second-Team All-Pro in 2021.

Last season, Dulin finished second in the NFL with 17 special teams tackles, and since entering the league ranks 11th with 31. According to Pro Football Focus, his special teams grade of 90.8 ranked second in the NFL.

In 43 career games (1 start), Dulin has totaled 18 receptions (30 targets) for 243 yards (13.5 avg.), and 2 touchdowns. He also has 5 carries for 43 yards (8.6 avg.) to go with 17 kickoff returns for 439 yards (25.8 avg.).

Dulin has progressed each season, ultimately leading to a career year in 2021 featuring 13 receptions (22 targets) for 173 yards (13.3 avg.) and both his career touchdowns.

Dulin's return is important for the Colts, as receiver is arguably the team's most shallow position group. He now rejoins a receiver corps of Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan, Keke Coutee, and DeMichael Harris.

