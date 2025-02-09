Should Colts Attempt to Trade for 49ers Deebo Samuel?
Every NFL team can use a dynamic offensive weapon like San Francisco 49ers do-it-all wide receiver, Deebo Samuel; the Indianapolis Colts included.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport broke news that the 49ers might explore trading the dynamic pass-catcher/running back for the 2025 season.
Sources say the 49ers are expected to explore trading Samuel this offseason. While it's not a certainty that Samuel is done in San Francisco, it's enough of a possibility that both sides appear to be at peace with moving on if it goes that way.- Ian Rapoport | NFL.com
Samuel has been with the 49ers since 2019 and has played all over the offensive side of the football. Throughout his six-year tenure, he's caught 334 tosses for 4,792 receiving yards and 22 touchdown catches as a receiver.
Samuel has taken plenty of volume as a running back with 202 attempts for 1,143 rushing yards (5.7 average) and 20 more touchdowns. Samuel didn't just fill receiver and back roles but also was a kick returner in 2024 with 17 returns for 533 yards (31.4 average) and a long run back of 60 yards.
The Colts can use more talent to unify with quarterback Anthony Richardson. However, Samuel has struggled with injuries and has fallen off since his torrid 2021 campaign that saw him achieve Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro nominations.
The Colts can get more talent through free agency with names like Darnell Mooney, Curtis Samuel, and Mike Williams, who will cost less money and assets. Given that Indianapolis has Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and AD Mitchell as prominent wideouts, Samuel's hypothetical place in Shane Steichen's offense isn't clear.
While plenty of NFL squads can benefit from Samuel's services, the Colts don't seem much of a suitor. It's also unclear what the 49ers may ask for when it comes to a deal for Samuel.
Samuel is also due $17.55 million next season in the final year of his three-year, $71.55 million contract. The Colts would need to pay Samuel that money if they were to trade for him, along with whatever else San Francisco requests.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard is likely open to anything to help Richardson, but this seems too much for Indianapolis to take on. Indy also has a running back (Jonathan Taylor), wide receiver, and returner (Anthony Gould, Ashton Dulin, Downs) locked down for the roster, further muddying where Samuel would be placed to make the biggest impact.
Expect Samuel to have plenty of teams interested, but the Colts don't have the feel of a team ready to strike a deal for him. Anything can happen in the NFL offseason, but this doesn't seem like a fit for the Colts.
