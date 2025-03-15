Charvarius Ward on @JMV1070 yesterday:



“Originally, I thought I was going to New Orleans. The deal was almost done. Then the Colts, I guess they realized how great of a player I am, and they came in and kind of beat out the #Saints at the last minute.” —> https://t.co/OweugCZKdi pic.twitter.com/w8tVFcnCp3