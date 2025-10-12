Colts Believed to Disappoint at Home Against Cardinals
The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for their fourth home defense when they match up this afternoon with the Arizona Cardinals. This gridiron face-off features Colts head coach Shane Steichen against Jonathan Gannon.
Both coaches were coordinators for the Philadelphia Eagles and know each other well, so this could be a far closer game than on paper.
Garrett Podell inserts the Colts and Cardinals into his bold predictions piece and has Arizona upsetting the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium this afternoon. Podell references Gannon's familiarity with playing Daniel Jones when he coached the Eagles' defense.
"When current Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon worked as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2022, he faced Daniel Jones' New York Giants three times, twice in the regular season and once in the postseason."
Podell finishes regarding Jones by saying: "Gannon's Eagles won two of the three matchups, including the sole playoff showdown 38-7 in the 2022 NFC divisional round. Those three matchups had an aggregate score of 93-42 in favor of Gannon and Philadelphia."
Arizona may have a 2-3 record, but when factoring in that the team has lost those three games by just five total points, it proves that Gannon's squad has been insanely close to winning those games.
Arizona's defense has also allowed only 96 points, good enough for sixth in the NFL. And, as Podell points out, Gannon knows Jones very well from when the field general played with the New York Giants.
Podell finishes his Colts vs Cardinals entry with the description of his bold prediction.
"The two will face off once in Week 6, and Gannon's Cardinals (2-3) will give Jones' Colts (4-1) their first home loss of the season. Arizona has been oh so close the last three weeks, becoming the first team in NFL history to lose three consecutive games by a game-winning field goal as time expired."
While Colts fans won't want to hear it, the Cardinals have a good chance to make that upset happen. Given how Gannon's defense has held opponents to just 19.2 points per game, that will be Arizona's best chance to get the victory on the road.
Indy's defense, led by coordinator Lou Anarumo, has been better than some realize since the offense gets all the attention. The Colts defense ranks third in points allowed per game with 17.8, and is coming off their second game allowing ten or fewer points, defeating the Raiders 40-6.
There's also an opportunity for names like DeForest Buckner and Laiatu Latu to get after the quarterback since the Cardinals are tied for sixth in the league with 16 sacks allowed. This game might turn into a defensive battle.
Indianapolis can ill-afford to look at Arizona's record closely. The Cardinals may have a 40-win percentage, but they've played their opponents tough and, despite a rough offense, have the capabilities to defeat Indianapolis at home.
The Colts and Cardinals kick off at 1 pm EST from Lucas Oil Stadium, with Indy looking to get to 4-0 on the year at home.