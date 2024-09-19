NFL.com Believes Colts Should 'Panic' After 0-2 Start
The Indianapolis Colts are 0-2 to begin 2024 with the 1-1 Chicago Bears coming to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, September 22nd. NFL.com believes that the 0-2 for Indianapolis may warrant 'panic mode' with uncertainty in areas on the roster and the shaky play of quarterback Anthony Richardson. Here's what columnist Jeffri Chadiha had to say about the reasoning behind why Indy is approaching concerning territory.
"Second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson looks very much like a player who needs plenty of seasoning before he becomes a true game-changer. He threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to Green Bay, and he only completed nine of his 19 passes in a season-opening defeat to Houston. Right now, his completion percentage sits at 49.1 percent. The scary part is that he’s not even the worst thing about the Colts."- Jeffri Chadiha | NFL.com
It's a fair assessment, especially considering Richardson is tied with Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix for most interceptions in the NFL (4). Shane Steichen knows that the 22-year-old is learning after only his sixth NFL start, marking 19 since playing for the Florida Gators. Richardson needs time, as Chadiha alludes to. Luckily, Josh Downs makes his 2024 debut to join Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Adonai Mitchell in the receiving corps against Chicago.
Chadiha then points to the defense of Indianapolis, and how it's far more of an issue than the young field general's woes.
"Their defense was facing a Packers squad that didn’t have starting quarterback Jordan Love available, and Green Bay still ran for 261 yards. It wasn’t like it was hard to figure out what the Packers were going to do with backup Malik Willis under center."- Jeffri Chadiha | NFL.com
Currently, Indianapolis leads the NFL with 474 rushing yards allowed as a defense. Now, the Colts have to work in the defensive trenches without superstar Pro Bowler and former First-Team All-Pro, DeForest Buckner, who will miss at least four games on injured reserve (ankle). Backups Raekwon Davis, Taven Bryan, and Adetomiwa Adebawore will pair with Grover Stewart to prevent running backs from dominating as in the first two contests.
It is likely too early in the season to panic for Indianapolis, but positive results must come soon. Also, the Colts are on the doorstep of falling to 0-3, which the franchise can't afford if there are any playoff hopes. We'll see what kind of Colts team steps on the field to face off against Caleb Williams and the Bears in The Circle City.
