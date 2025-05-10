Colts Rookie Compared to Former Bengals Defender
The Indianapolis Colts brought in new coordinator Lou Anarumo this offseason to run the defensive side of the ball after a disappointing past few years.
To help ease the transition, teams will often accommodate their new coordinators by bringing in some of their former players or players who are stylistically reminiscent of some of their past key ones.
The Colts appear to have done the latter when they drafted Ohio State edge defender JT Tuimoloa in the second round with the 45th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Colts loaded up on defense Day 2, getting new coordinator Lou Anarumo a comfort-zone pick with second-round edge rusher JT Tuimoloau," ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler wrote. "Anarumo had now-retired end Sam Hubbard for six seasons in Cincinnati, and Hubbard is a Tuimoloau comp I've heard in my talks -- a big, strong, explosive guy at 6-foot-5 and 269 pounds. (Hubbard is the same height, but four pounds lighter at 265.) Tuimoloau's 23.5 career sacks suggest he'll aid a Colts defense that ranked 31st in pressure rate last season (26.2%).
On paper, both Tuimoloa and now-retired former Bengals defender Sam Hubbard -- who was with Anarumo for all but his rookie season -- are similar in their pre-draft measurables and their play strengths. They even both played at Ohio State:
Tuimoloau
- School: Ohio State
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 265
- Arm length: 33-3/4"
- Hands: 10-1/2"
- Four years: 45 TFL, 23.5 sacks
Hubbard
- School: Ohio State
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 265
- Arm length: 33-1/8"
- Hands: 10"
- Three years: 30 TFL, 17.0 sacks
Coming into the NFL, both players were known to be strong and stout on the edge against the run, with a little upside as power pass rushers. Tuimoloau had one more year of experience for the Buckeyes, but project Hubbard's numbers over four years and they look quite similar to Tuimoloau's.
In six years in Cincinnati with Anarumo, Hubbard amassed 359 tackles (48 for loss), 32.5 sacks, 98 QB hits, 6 forced fumbles, 5 fumbles recovered, 1 interception, 16 pass breakups, 1 safety, and 1 defensive touchdown (2 if you count playoffs).
Tuimoloau looks to factor into a somewhat crowded edge rotation as a rookie, although he's expected to kick inside on some passing downs to add more juice to the pass rush. Initially, it does look tough to see him earning significant playing time due to the presence of Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis, Tuimoloau was specifically drafted by the Colts for Anarumo's system.
If he performs well throughout training camp, Tuimoloau may be looking at a bigger role than initially thought as a rookie.