J.T. Tuimoloau was drafted in round 2 pick 45 in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 9.33 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 136 out of 2029 DE from 1987 to 2025. https://t.co/c6BKXgEjXX pic.twitter.com/NBfdNcTCN8