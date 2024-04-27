Grade: Colts Trade Back, Pick Safety Jaylin Simpson Round 5, Pick 164
The Indianapolis Colts are picking their second safety of the fifth round by selecting Auburn’s Jaylin Simpson with the 164th overall spot.
After taking Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies just a few picks prior, Indianapolis is adding more talent to their secondary with the Simpson selection. They accomplished this while getting back a sixth-rounder in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, who took Indy’s 155th overall. Simpson played five years at Auburn and would finish his collegiate career with 45 games, 116 tackles, seven interceptions, 14 passes defended, and a defensive touchdown.
While Simpson may not fit the typical athletic profile the Colts look for at safety, he makes up for it with high-level coverage at free safety. In 2023, Simpson grabbed four interceptions, three passes defended, and a rock-solid 87.4 coverage grade per Pro Football Focus.
Simpson is equally as versatile as his draft pick peer Carlies. In 2023 alone, Simpson saw the entire field by notching 299 free safety snaps, 195 slot, and 150 in the linebacker box. He was also targeted only 25 times (allowed 15 catches).
Joining a free safety position that needs the competition to solidify a starter, Simpson is another good pick to make sure Indy gets it right on defense. Similar to Carlies, he might start on special teams with the hope to add him to the safety rotation later on in the process. This grade is a bit better than Carlies because Simpson is a better cover safety with higher upside in Gus Bradley’s defense.
Final Grade: B+
