Colts' Betting Odds vs. Patriots Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts (5-7) are taking on the New England Patriots (3-9) this Sunday. Just days before kickoff, the Colts are listed as -2.5 point favorites against the Patriots (per DraftKings Sportsbook). Indianapolis is 8-4 against the spread heading into Sunday's matchup.
In the money line, the Colts are listed at -142 ($10 to win $7.04) while the Patriots are listed at a valuable +120 ($10 to win $12). The Colts are favored on the money line for the fourth time this season. Indy carries a 2-1 record when favored this season.
Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye are the two youngest starters at their positions in the NFL. As such, turnovers and mistakes will be plentiful in this battle of inexperience. Each quarterback is listed at -130 to throw an interception.
In the ground game, both teams love to hand their ball off to their veteran running backs. Jonathan Taylor for the Colts and Rhamondre Stevenson for the Patriots both average over 14 carries per game. Due to that, Taylor and Stevenson are the two favorites to score a touchdown and are listed at -105 and +105, respectively.
If you like high-powered offensive football, then the over being set at 42.5 points could be enticing. The Colts have only played in five games where the over has hit this season, meaning that could be a risky bet. Sunday's forecast in Foxborough is partly cloudy skies with a high of 39-degrees, so the weather shouldn't impact bets too much.
The Colts and Patriots will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Odds are subject to change
