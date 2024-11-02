Colts' Betting Odds to Win With Joe Flacco vs. Vikings Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts are sitting at .500 on the year (4-4) as their roller coaster of a season continued this week with the announcement of a new face under center. 17-year veteran Joe Flacco will be quarterbacking for the Colts this Sunday as the team travels to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a big mismatch according to the books.
As of Saturday, the Colts are listed as five-point underdogs (+5) against the 5-2 Vikings squad (per Draft Kings Sportsbook). Seven-year veteran Sam Darnold will lead Minnesota into battle as he continues to make a name for himself after sitting as a backup with the San Francisco 49ers last season.
The Vikings are currently on a two-game losing streak after starting on a five-game unbeaten streak. Their losses came at the hands of the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, two teams with great offensive firepower who scored 30+ in their respective wins. If Indy wants to pull out a win, they'll likely need to match that number.
Flacco gives the offense the best chance to win according to head coach Shane Steichen as he enters the game with seven touchdowns thrown compared to only one interception. It's clear that he still has some juice left in the tank and he'll be facing a Vikings secondary that allows the third-most passing yards per game in 2024.
On the money line, the Colts sit as +180 underdogs ($100 to win $180). Before Flacco was announced as the starter, the team was listed at +270 ($100 to win $270). Clearly, Vegas seems to think that Flacco gives Indianapolis the better chance heading into Week 9.
Other notable lines include:
O/U 46.5 total points (-110)
Jonathan Taylor Anytime TD (-165)
Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (-140)
Michael Pittman Jr. Anytime TD (+205)
Aaron Jones Anytime TD (-125)
Colts vs. Vikings will kick off at U.S. Bank Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.
Odds are subject to change.
