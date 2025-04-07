Colts Projected to Make Surprise Move in Draft
If there's anything we can firmly say about the annual NFL Draft, it's that we should always expect the unexpected. The teams we cheer for, watch, or report on are going to go against the grain at some point and make moves that come out of nowhere, and that's especially true for the Indianapolis Colts.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of one surprising need that each of the 32 NFL teams could fill in the upcoming draft, and his selection for the Colts is an eye-opener, as he has the Colts potentially addressing the running back position early.
Ballentine listed Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, Arizona State's Cam Skattebo, and Clemson's Phil Mafah as ideal options for the Colts:
The Colts have Jonathan Taylor and even signed Khalil Herbert in free agency. There's a case to be made they are set at the running back position.
But it should be noted Taylor hasn't played a full season since 2021 and he's coming off his first season with over 300 carries since then. Signing Herbert is fine as a change-of-pace back who can lighten the load, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Colts decide to take advantage of a loaded draft class.
They could go a few different directions with the kind of running back they might target in the third or fourth round. TreVeyon Henderson is one of the fastest backs in the class, Cam Skattebo would be appealing as a pass-catching option and Phil Mafah could be the kind of bruiser who takes some of the more physical runs off Taylor's plate.
While having Jonathan Taylor may seem like enough on paper to bypass the running back position, the outlook of the Colts' backfield could change in the blink of an eye.
As Ballentine mentioned, Taylor hasn't had the cleanest bill of health in his career, playing just one full season in five years and missing an average of 3.5 games per season. The Colts are also wholly reliant on Taylor, as he accounted for 82% of the offensive snaps in games he played last season.
History says Taylor is unlikely to play every game in a season, which leaves you with Khalil Herbert and Tyler Goodson as your running backs until Taylor's return.
Even with Taylor healthy, the Colts lack a running back who excels in pass protection, which is one of the calling cards of Henderson, who would be an option for the Colts on Day 2 of the draft.
There's also the factor of offensive philosophy. The Colts are conducting a competition this offseason to determine the starting quarterback, and it's not because both Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones are both such good options that they can only choose one. The quarterback is going to need a lot of support, and the most sensible way to supply it is with a strong ground game.
Last, the Colts may also want to look beyond 2025 at the running back position. Taylor will be 27 years old following this season, with a cap hit of $15.6 million dollars in 2026, according to Spotrac.com, and the Colts would create $13 million in salary cap space by moving on from Taylor ahead of the contract's final year.
It's never too early to plan for the future.