Colts' Biggest Mistake in Ugly Loss vs. Broncos Revealed
It was a bad day for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, as they were humbled following their Week 14 bye to fall against the Denver Broncos, losing 13-31 in a turbulent contest. The loss effectively drops the Colts to 6-8 on the season and tanks their hopes of being in the postseason come January.
The Colts had plenty of errors in their collapse against the Broncos leading to the result that it did. The air attack was sloppy once again on Anthony Richardson's 44.7% completion rate and two picks. Jonathan Taylor's endzone lowlight seemingly shifted the entire game's momentum in the second half. Five giveaways topped the team's season-high, losing the turnover battle for the seventh time this year, despite generating three on the defensive end.
All in all, it was far from a great showing for Indianapolis. Yet, one aspect of the Colts' performance on Sunday shines through for ESPN's Stephen Holder as the most significant flaw of the day.
"Coach Shane Steichen's bad double-pass playcall," Holder stated.
"The Colts, trailing 17-13 with 12:29 left and in Denver territory, dialed up a cutesy trick play that backfired. Quarterback Anthony Richardson threw a backward pass to wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who attempted to throw another lateral back to the quarterback. Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto stepped in front of Richardson to snatch the ball before running 50 yards for a touchdown."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
This was the play turning the situation from bad to worse for the Colts.
After losing control of the contest in the second half, Richardson and the offense had an opportunity to take command early in the fourth with a touchdown, or even get back in the fight with a field goal to make it a one-point game.
Instead, Steichen drew up a nightmarish trick play centered around Adonai Mitchell resulting in a touchdown return from the Broncos' defense that extended the lead to two scores-- and the rest is history.
The trick play was far from the only misstep from the Colts in this contest, but if you had to pinpoint a single moment that changed the result of this game, this, alongside Taylor's dropped touchdown score, would be at the top of the list.
The Colts entered halftime in Denver in a solid position to claim their seventh win of the year, leading 13-7 after two quarters. Yet an array of miscues put this one out of reach for Indianapolis, who now sit at 6-8, tied for eighth place in the AFC. They now land two games out of a Wild Card spot in the conference, and while they have the league's easiest remaining strength of schedule, it won't be easy to get there.
For Indianapolis to make their way back into the playoff hunt, they'll have significant ground to make up-- and need some help to come their way (mainly from the Los Angeles Chargers). The Colts' next chance to get back on the winning side lies on Sunday, December 22nd when the 3-11 Tennessee Titans travel to Lucas Oil Stadium.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.