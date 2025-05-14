Colts' Biggest UDFA to Watch Plays at Much-Needed Position
The Indianapolis Colts are an incredibly friendly team to undrafted free agents. For an NFL record 22 consecutive years, they had an undrafted rookie make the opening-day roster, and then again in two of the next three years.
The Colts are now undergoing a bit of a shift in their identity, adding depth and competition throughout the roster so that most incumbent starters feel the pressure behind them. The team has largely leaned into toughness and experience in the players they've brought in the offseason. After adding 15 undrafted free agents recently, it's fair to say that any of these players has a fair chance of being the next undrafted rookie to make the Colts' roster.
Safety remains one of the positions on the team with the most question marks behind it. There are two obvious starters in Camryn Bynum and Nick Cross, but there is no one who isn't expendable behind them. That presents a big opportunity for undrafted rookie Trey Washington out of Ole Miss.
Ben Cooper of Pro Football Focus recently highlighted Washington as the biggest undrafted free agent to watch for the Colts.
"We’ll highlight Washington, whose 90.2 PFF tackling grade and 87.2 PFF run-defense grade in 2024 both ranked in the top 15 among FBS safeties," Cooper wrote. "Indianapolis lacks proven depth behind Nick Cross and Cam Bynum, opening the door for Washington to earn a role."
Washington (5'10", 205, 22 years old) got better in each of his four years at Ole Miss, according to PFF, raising his grade as a true freshman from a 68.2 all the way to an 85.1 by the time he was a senior.
In 52 career games (29 starts), Washington totaled 201 tackles (6.5 for loss), three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, five interceptions, and 18 pass breakups.
If you're going to make it as an undrafted rookie for a team, you either better knock it out of the park on offense or defense, or prove to have some utility on special teams. While Washington did have 2,198 defensive snaps in college, he also had 492 special teams snaps, which could be his ticket to the Colts' opening-day roster.
On defense, Washington has quality traits, such as field speed, toughness, and sure tackling, but his versatility might be his most special trait. Just in 2024, he had 453 snaps at free safety, 198 in the box, and 175 covering in the slot.
Washington could feasibly earn a spot based on merit alone, but the Colts legitimately have needs at safety and on special teams.
Behind Bynum and Cross are fellow rookie and seventh-round pick, Hunter Wohler, and Rodney Thomas II, who has become primarily a special-teams player after losing his starting spot in 2023. There is also Marcel Dabo, entering his third year as an international pathway player, who has stayed on the practice squad. Then, there's Daniel Scott, who's spent his first two seasons on Injured Reserve, and fellow rookie undrafted free agent Ladarius Tennison.
On special teams, the Colts suffered some losses in free agency, relinquishing Grant Stuard (342 snaps in 2024), Kylen Granson (265), Ronnie Harrison (197), and Trevor Denbow (141). Washington, as a core special-teamer in college, could obviously fill a role.
There is a clear path here for Washington to make the Colts' roster if he does his part.