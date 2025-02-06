Colts' Biggest X-Factor for Future Success Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts didn't have their best season during the 2024 campaign.
After an 8-9 finish and another year of missing the postseason, the Colts not only have to add a few impact players into the mix for some strides forward next year, but they also need to see some internal improvements. This Indianapolis roster has talent and potential, yet hasn't had all of those factors align into strong success just yet.
Yet, that future success in Indianapolis ultimately relies heavily on their situation at quarterback, and consequently, Anthony Richardson –– who FOX Sports' David Helman and Carmen Vitali labeled as the biggest X-factor for the Colts' Super Bowl aspirations.
"Entering Year 3, Richardson remains one of the most physically talented quarterbacks in the league. But he's running out of time to prove he can maximize that talent. Richardson had some legitimately nice moments in his second season, but completing 48% of your passes isn't going to keep you in the league for long — much less starting... Still just 22 years old, there's a ton of room for growth — but he's got to start showing it quickly. Whether he ultimately puts it all together can put this franchise on the course toward a title — or another restart from scratch, presumably with a new general manager and coaching staff"
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Richardson had far from a pleasant year two –– filled with injuries, inconsistency, and even controversy with many questioning his ability as a team leader and culture-setter following his tapping on the helmet incident vs. the Houston Texans.
Richardson finished his 2024 season in Indianapolis with 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on a brutal 47.7% completion rate in 11 games.
Of course, his physical gifts present a lot of upside for the versatile quarterback he could soon develop into. Yet, those steps forward haven't been seen to this point, further adding to the concerns about what the future of this position holds for the Colts.
That's what makes Richardson's future development and progression so critical for the Colts. If Indianapolis can learn over this year and next that he can buy the franchise guy, the positive feelings surrounding the team will soon follow. When you get your hands on a star quarterback, the road to becoming a competitive squad becomes much easier.
However, if that progression doesn't come to form and Richardson continues to struggle through year three, the panic will inevitably start to set in for the Colts.
He's only 22 years old and has extremely limited exposure and experience on the field as opposed to other young signal callers in the league, making for a better sense of optimism. Regardless, patience is not on the former 4th-overall pick's side, meaning the pressure will be higher than ever in 2025.
It could be a strong claim that the future of the Colts relies on the performance of Richardson, but it's not a stretch. Needless to say, the Florida product will need to put Indianapolis and the rest of the league on notice in a crucial 2025 campaign.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.