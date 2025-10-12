Colts Risers and Fallers in Gritty Victory Over Cardinals
The Indianapolis Colts were a favorite to take this game against the Arizona Cardinals on paper, but Jonathan Gannon's squad had other ideas.
The Cardinals did lose, but they pressed Shane Steichen's squad until the very end, losing 31-27. While some might assume that Indy should have blown out a team coming into this game on a three-game losing streak, when considering that Arizona had lost by a total of five points, it hints at a more talented team than the record indicated.
After a close victory to catapult the Colts to an impressive 4-0 home record, it's time to evaluate the risers and fallers for a team that must be considered a Super Bowl contender after a gritty win.
Riser | Jonathan Taylor
It's becoming a weekly thing to praise the incredible 2025 campaign for running back Jonathan Taylor, but yet again, the Offensive Player of the Year candidate dominated for Steichen's offense. Taylor finished with 123 rushing yards, 14 receiving yards, and his seventh rushing TD of the year.
Taylor is the best running back in the NFL and continues to be the driving force behind a Colts offense that can't seem to be slowed down, regardless of which defense faces them. Expect Taylor to continue his offensive assault as he unfolds arguably his best year to date.
Faller | Stopping Trey McBride
The Cardinals' offense had its way with Indy's defense through the air. Jacoby Brissett threw for 320 yards, and 72 of those went to tight end Trey McBride. Wideout Zay Jones also had a good game with five catches for 79 receiving yards, but McBride secured eight catches and consistently won his matchups.
The good news is that Indianapolis was playing without Charvarius Ward and Kenny Moore II, so there's a bit of leniency with how much of an impact McBride had. However, the Colts don't want a single player to dominate like McBride did too consistently as they continue through the 2025 season.
Riser | Run Defense
The Colts' passing defense wasn't good, but as previously mentioned, they get some slack with the slew of injuries sustained. However, Indy's run defense has been suspect this year, but came to play against Arizona. The Colts allowed just 88 rushing yards on 24 total carries, surrendering only 3.7 yards per tote. Bam Knight scored a TD, but that can be forgiven since Indy won the game.
The Colts got a class performance from defensive tackle Grover Stewart, who was consistently in the face of Arizona's running back committee. Lou Anarumo's pass rush will need to improve, but it's good to see the run defense making a statement where it counts.
Faller | Allowing Third Down Conversions
Indianapolis' defense took a lot of punches from Arizona's offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing. However, one of the biggest issues wasn't the yardage or points, but allowing the Cardinals to efficiently produce on third downs.
On the day, the Cardinals were 9/14 on third downs, with third-and-long conversions included. Indy is a playoff team that is looking like a legitimate AFC South champion, but they won't stay that way if they allow more talented offenses to convert so many third downs.
Risers | Tyler Warren and Josh Downs
Rookie tight end Tyler Warren continues to make his case for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Warren secured an impressive six catches for 63 receiving yards and a receiving TD. Warren looks more like a successful NFL vet than a player with six games under his belt. There are zero signs that he's going to slow down in what's been an incredible debut season.
As for Josh Downs, he quietly took over the game early, securing three catches on the first drive for the Colts. Downs finished with six catches, 42 receiving yards, and his first TD of the season. Downs has been overlooked with the surge of Warren, but is arguably the top safety blanket for Jones in the wide receiver room.
Faller | Allowing Jacoby Brissett to Have a Massive Performance
Once Kyler Murray was ruled out with a foot injury, many assumed the Colts would have a massive advantage against Brissett. However, the former starting Colts signal-caller had other things in mind, and was exceptional against his former team.
Brissett threw for over 300 yards, completed 27/44 passes (61.4 completion percentage), and threw two touchdown passes. The lack of pass rush didn't help this cause, but Brissett deserves praise for staying composed and almost defeating one of the hottest teams in the NFL.