Bleacher Report Gives Colts Disappointing Spot in Power Rankings
The Indianapolis Colts aren't exactly a team that is scaring any analysts or experts of the NFL ahead of the 2025 campaign. This is likely due to another middling season finish at 8-9 and more questions about their quarterback Anthony Richardson than answers.
In a piece from Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport, early power rankings for all 32 teams are established, with the Colts sitting at a miserable 22nd. Davenport cuts right to it to support his placing on the Circle City team.
The heat is on...on the streets of Indianapolis. Owner Jim Irsay didn't make sweeping changes after a disappointing 2024 campaign, where the entire Colts organization regressed. General manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen may only have one more year to prove they are the right people to lead the franchise.- Gary Davenport | Bleacher Report
Davenport isn't wrong: if Indianapolis misses the playoffs then it might be curtains for Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard, as owner Jim Irsay is likely on his last nerve with settling for another losing record and no postseaon football.
This narrative is likely getting old for some, but get used to it, at least for the 2025 season. The future of the franchise rests on the broad shoulders of the athletically gifted QB Richardson.
Richardson and the rest of the team struggled to find consistency that produced quality victories. Instead, the Colts had to squeeze out narrow wins against lackluster competition like the New York Jets and New England Patriots, both games that Indy could have also lost with one less play going in their favor.
As such, expect different approaches this offseason. Ballard should become far more aggressive, particularly in the free-agent market. Steichen needs to rethink his offensive approach after a disappointing second year at the helm. Quarterback Anthony Richardson must prove he's capable of leading the team with his work ethic, leadership and on-field development.- Gary Davenport | Bleacher Report
As mentioned on this channel before, the trifecta of Richardson, Steichen, and Ballard might come to an abrupt end if the team shoots another airball on a chance to make the playoffs. It can't happen if this trio wants to stay employed under Irsay's watch.
Ballard is the culprit for the most pressure, however. He's in charge of the draft, free agency, and hires. Too much has been mediocre under his leadership to give anyone confidence that the Colts can even squeeze into a seventh seed postseason slot, let alone compete for a Super Bowl.
Davenport might be brutally honest, but he's brutally correct. The 2025 season will be pivotal for which road the Colts take at a critical intersection for the franchise.
Anything can happen during the craziness of a 17-game NFL season. The Colts need more consistent play from Richardson, better calls from Steichen, and improved leadership from Ballard, or risk everything falling apart to get closer to another rebuild.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.