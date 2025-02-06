Bleacher Report Downplays Colts 2025 Super Bowl Chances
After concluding the 2024 campaign with a mediocre 8-9 record, the Indianapolis Colts' main goal for this year is to achieve a playoff berth. While every NFL squad fights to get to the Super Bowl, expectations and reality vary for every team.
For the Colts, they aren't necessarily close to the playoffs, let alone a Super Bowl championship. Bleacher Report agrees with this assessment in Brad Gagnon's piece detailing the chances for all non-playoff teams to achieve a Lombardi Trophy in 2025.
Sadly, for Indy, Gagnon's designation of 'no chance in hell' at number 14 is accurate.
They've managed to go 17-17 the last two years, but that still feels like a ceiling and quarterback Anthony Richardson has a long way to go. Even if they do everything right this offseason, this is a one-and-done playoff team at best.- Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report
While plenty of attention goes to Anthony Richardson's rough 2024 campaign (with good reason), the defense can also shoulder some blame for the lack of faith in Indy's chances to win the big one from Bleacher Report. Gagnon also isn't out of line to suggest they're, at most, a one-and-done team if they make the postseason.
Indy's defense was a putrid 29th in the NFL in overall yards allowed per contest with 361.2. They also weren't effective against the run, fitting in at 24th (131.8 yards allowed per game). Lastly, Charlie Partridge's troops in the defensive trenches didn't get ample pressure on opposing QBs as they did in 2023, allowing opposing field generals to feast on relaxed coverage.
The Colts have a promising defensive coordinator in veteran wizard Lou Anarumo, but Indy may take a year to adjust to his ever-changing, complex approach. Stalwarts such as Zaire Franklin, DeForest Buckner, and Kenny Moore II will have an easier time with that change, but younger talents like Nick Cross, Jaylon Carlies, and Laiatu Latu might need more experience.
On the other side of the ball, the Colts must right the ship, mostly with Richardson's health. Unfortunately, the franchise can't control how this subject plays out. The two-year field general has to be more aware and try to stay on the field; he's only seen 15 of 34 possible games throughout his short NFL career.
Don't expect Indy to contend for a Super Bowl in 2025 or possibly 2026. This is a team that has more questions at this time than answers. With the last playoff trip getting farther in the distance (2020), it's more important for the Colts and Chris Ballard to focus on making the postseason first.
Without a berth, there's no chance of upsetting superior competition to obtain the team's third Super Bowl ring. However, anything can happen in the NFL's chaotic regular season storm. If Richardson can elevate in 2025 or have a breakout campaign, it will help Indy's chances of destroying the narrative they can't sneak into the postseason.
