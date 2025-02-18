Bleacher Report Has Interesting Prediction for Colts Top Free Agent
The Indianapolis Colts have difficult decisions on multiple pending free agents, including players like safety Julian Blackmon, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, and guard Will Fries. However, the toughest decision is on long-time leader and four-time Pro Bowl captain Ryan Kelly.
Kelly has spent his career in the Circle City and played for a smorgasbord of quarterbacks while maintaining a high level of performance more often than not. But every NFL player hits regression if they're in the league long enough. That might be the case for Kelly after nine years.
This belief became more transparent when the Colts selected center Tanor Bortolini in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. Kelly spent time on the sidelines with injury, so Bortolini got his swing at five starts and showed promise.
However, despite the path pointing toward Indy giving Bortolini the keys and letting Kelly see what's out there, Bleacher Report believes the former Alabama Crimson Tide alum is headed toward a franchise tag. Moe Moton has the lowdown.
The Indianapolis Colts have questions about quarterback Anthony Richardson. He's headed into a crucial third term after the team benched him for two games last season. In order to aid his development, the Colts should maintain continuity along the offensive line.- Moe Moton | Bleacher Report
Kelly did earn his fourth Pro Bowl in 2023, but he isn't playing at the highest level anymore and is starting to sustain injuries. It's mostly the latter, plus spending $25,156,000 on a soon-to-be 32-year-old center is wild.
Kelly has missed 10 games in the last two years, three in 2023, and seven in this most recent campaign. Another indication Kelly might be out is the obvious drafting of Bortolini.
Bortolini had his chance to shine, making Shane Steichen and position coach Tony Sparano Jr. as proud as they could've hoped. Of course, he had moments of struggle, but it's one hundred percent expected from a rookie thrust into a starting role resembling a general of the offensive line.
Kelly can still play at a good enough level to provide a large boost, perhaps massive depending on the talent level in the trenches, to multiple NFL suitors. The Colts are likely looking to the future, and signing Kelly while having Bortolini possibly miss valuable reps isn't a smart move.
It's hard, tough, and emotionally difficult, but Kelly needs to be allowed to hit the open market. Bortolini needs to continue the momentum and experience he gathered in 2024 to his sophomore campaign.
Letting a player like Kelly leave in free agency is always unenviable, especially the dedication and stable pillar he's been for the team. Kelly also looked like the best center in football, especially during his three-straight Pro Bowls from 2019-2021, which included a second-team All-Pro nomination.
But it's Bortolini's time in Indianapolis; Kelly is a legend of the Colts and probably has a spot in the team's Ring of Honor, but the NFL is a business and a young man's game.
In NFL regards, Kelly is seasoned and starting to get hurt; this is a clear painting of the team investing in the new leader of the offensive line. He'll get the chance to play next to Quenton Nelson and work as a starter with Sparano Jr.
All of this can start to blossom a center who showed glimpses of greatness in his rookie tilt. We'll see how the Colts handle Kelly but don't expect a new contract for the veteran stalwart.
