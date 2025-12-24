The Indianapolis Colts have their sights set on the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season as they look to put an end to a five-game skid that's pushed them out of the playoff picture.

The Colts haven't won since their Week 11 bye, but they must win out to have a chance at the 7th seed in the AFC, which the Houston Texans currently hold.

The Colts will know their fate before kickoff on Sunday because the Texans face the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. If the Texans win, the Colts are eliminated.

The Colts released their first injury report of the week on Christmas Eve. Indy didn't host an actual practice, so each designation is an estimate of the player's participation.

Colts' Injury Report

Gardner did not practice on Wednesday, meaning it's his 10th missed practice in a row. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said he's hopeful the star corner could return this weekend against the Jaguars.

Bortolini is in concussion protocol. If he isn't cleared, the Colts will be forced to play Danny Pinter.

Gould has missed the last couple of games, which has allowed practice squad receiver Coleman Owen to earn his first NFL reps as a kick and punt returner.

Buckner played against his former team on Monday night, but he sat out Wednesday's practice.

Goodson played some snaps as a kick returner against the 49ers after Ameer Abdullah fumbled, but he missed Wednesday's practice.

Ogletree exited Monday's loss early and missed the first practice. The same goes for Tuimoloau.

Richardson will not be activated from IR this week, per Shane Steichen. The Colts plan to start Philip Rivers for a third consecutive week.

Raimann missed Monday's action but would have returned to practice on Wednesday.

Dulin had his 21-day practice window opened, and he was a full participant. The Colts could use one of their best return men back on the field.

The Jaguars haven't released their practice report yet.

