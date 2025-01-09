Bleacher Report Names Key Colts Defender a 'Top Free Agent'
The Indianapolis Colts are entering their 2025 offseason after missing the playoffs for a fourth-straight year following a Week 18 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the 8-9 record and whiffing the postseason stings, so too does making the difficult choices of whether to re-sign a pending free agent or let them walk.
In Kristopher Knox's article detailing the top 50 available NFL free agents for Bleacher Report, he has Colts' linebacker E.J. Speed at the number 45 position. Here's what they say regarding the veteran defender's market value.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed fared well in a contract year, setting career highs in both total tackles and solo stops. A capable chase-and-tackle 'backer, he's also serviceable in coverage.- Kristopher Knox | Bleacher Report
Speed posted 142 total tackles (seven for loss), five passes defended, and his first career interception in 2024. While the metrics look good on paper, as Knox mentions later, Speed's biggest issue is missed tackles; this makes any linebacker's free agency value plummet.
While Speed should be valued as a starter, his age (30 in June) and penchant for missed tackles will likely limit him to a mid-market contract.- Kristopher Knox | Bleacher Report
Per Pro Football Focus, Speed missed 26 tackles on the season. While teammate and Pro Bowler Zaire Franklin also missed a fair share of tackles (22), he was a far more dynamic defender, accumulating 173 total tackles (led the NFL), 11 for loss, 3.5 sacks, six passes defended, five fumbles forced, and two interceptions.
Speed likely won't command a big contract, but the Colts can save that money with how fifth-round rookie Jaylon Carlies performed during 2024. The former Missouri Tiger hustled and played good coverage from the linebacker spot, posting a Pro Football Focus grade of 83.1 (fourth among NFL linebackers) to go along with 36 tackles (two for loss), and a sack.
The future of Speed as a defender in Indianapolis is murky, but he will probably be available for the Colts to retain if they choose. Perhaps there is a situation similar to safety Julian Blackmon's in 2024 where Indianapolis lets Speed test the market, only to keep him for cheap.
The Colts have a huge offseason ahead that will decide the trajectory of the franchises' future, as will Shane Steichen, Chris Ballard, and Anthony Richardson. After another disappointing conclusion to the regular season, it's time for Indy to put up results or continue down the path of sub-par performances.
