Bleacher Report Names Colts 'Building Blocks' for 2025
The Indianapolis Colts are hunting for playoff football in the 2025 season after missing the postseason for the fourth straight year. Owner Jim Irsay opted to keep general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen, a move that could backfire if Indy fails once again.
Despite falling short of their goals this season, the Colts have already announced their plans to keep quarterback Anthony Richardson at the helm. With most of the coaches and players getting another shot, the focus remains on returning to the postseason.
Following an inconsistent season filled with twists and turns, the Colts are looking for someone to rely on next fall. Bleacher Report analyst Moe Moton thinks Indy's best "offensive building blocks" are running back Jonathan Taylor and guard Quenton Nelson entering 2025.
"Three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor are the fabric of Indianapolis' physical offensive attack," wrote Moton. "Nelson has been an All-Pro or Pro Bowler every year since 2018. Taylor, the 2021 rushing champion, is coming off his second-best rushing season with 1,431 yards. As key contributors to the ground game, Nelson, 28, and Taylor, 26, can take a lot of pressure off the quarterback."
Taylor and Nelson have been the bread and butter for the Colts' offense over the past five years. If the team can rely on Taylor's legs, the Colts can keep pressure off of Richardson and build an elite offense that maximizes efficiency.
Moton also mentioned wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. as a building block candidate, but he doesn't think he's fully proved himself.
"Through five seasons, Michael Pittman Jr.'s receiving numbers have been a bit underwhelming, particularly his touchdown total (18). This past season, the 27-year-old finished second on the team in catches (69) and receiving yards (808). Pittman is a solid receiver but not quite a building block."
Moton ranked the Colts' offensive building blocks as the 25th best in the league out of all 32 teams. It's clear that Indy can establish their ground attack, but the biggest questions come at quarterback.
Richardson has not played a full 17-game season yet, making critics skeptical of his abilities. If Richardson can stay healthy next year, the Colts could have a real threat to deploy in both passing and running situations.
With Taylor and Nelson under contract, the next big decisions will come in the free agent market. Ballard will have to decide if he wants to improve the offense after a year-long showing of inconsistency and mediocrity.
