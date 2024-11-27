Bleacher Report Slams Colts' Offense vs Lions
The Indianapolis Colts looked lost offensively in week 12 against the Detroit Lions, mustering a mere 6 points by a deficit of 18. Now at 5-7, it seems that if Anthony Richardson is to have any chance, his offensive counterparts must step up to help. Bleacher Report scorched Indy's offensive performance at Lucas Oil Stadium against Detroit, calling it 'putrid.'
The offense was once again putrid. Anthony Richardson missed some throws but was also stung by turnovers and an offensive line that surrendered too many pressures. He finished 11-of-28 for 172 yards with no touchdowns. The process of rebuilding in Indianapolis continues.- B/R Scouting Department
The Colts have nearly no offensive identity following this recent home loss. After another outing where Jonathan Taylor looked sluggish behind a collapsing line, Shane Steichen will work to figure out what's wrong with the running game to help ease the pass-rush on Richardson so the young field general can operate and clear 50% completion.
Bleacher Report also names safety as the biggest need for Indianapolis ahead of week 13 with the New England Patriots.
The Colts' needs in the secondary have been a topic all season. It's tough to rely on them to play man coverage, but it became clear this week that they still have to mix some man coverage in there so teams can't just find the soft spots of the zone.- B/R Scouting Department
While it's fair to assess that Indy needs secondary help, the safeties weren't the issue against the Lions. Per Pro Football Focus, Nick Cross and Julian Blackmon ranked in the top 10 defensively with grades of 69.3 and 66.6. As for coverage, they were at the top with Cross logging 67.7 and Blackmon 68.2. The Colts' secondary has struggled to account for injuries and inexperience against superior offenses like the Lions. After waiver add Sam Womack III started hot with Indy, he's fallen back to earth, finishing second to last in coverage grade with 50.0 on 27 pass snaps against the Lions.
When a team is 5-7 with as much youth as the Colts have, there are usually several areas of the roster that can use more talent. In today's NFL where efficient coverage is crucial, the Colts might need to heed the advice of Bleacher Report and add upcoming 2025 free agents or draft picks to their defensive ranks. With five games left before the end of the 2024 NFL season, we'll see if the Colts can somehow win out and make the postseason against all odds.
