Colts: Bold Stat Line Prediction for Rookie AD Mitchell
The Indianapolis Colts made a big move in the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting wide receiver AD Mitchell in the second round. Mitchell is a former Texas Longhorn who sported the lowest drop rate in college football over the last two seasons (min. 100 targets).
Playing alongside Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce, Mitchell will have to earn his targets from quarterback Anthony Richardson. Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen has a lot to work with on his roster and it's unclear whether Mitchell will play in the starting lineup come kickoff.
Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton took a stab at what he thinks Mitchell's stats will look like in Year One. Moton has Mitchell hauling in 37 receptions for 479 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season. Out of the 11 receivers he made predictions for, Mitchell's numbers appear to be the second-to-worst.
The yardage would be the lowest number of any Colts rookie receiver drafted in the first two rounds since Parris Campbell in 2019, a player that suffered from a season-ending injury early in the year. Mitchell's big-play ability and 4.34 40-yard dash speed certainly has the potential to fly well over Moton's prediction.
The receiver will be playing with a chip on his shoulder this season, wearing the number 10 jersey to symbolize the number of receivers taken before him in the draft. In his final season at Texas, the 21-year-old caught 55 passes for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns, numbers that show his true league potential while playing alongside other stars like Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy.
Moton defended his statline prediction by blaming a lack of gameplay from Anthony Richardson.
Mitchell could be more productive on the pro level than in his college years, though he doesn't have a high-level quarterback who can elevate his receiving numbers. Anthony Richardson has only started in four games, and he's coming off shoulder surgery.- Maurice Moton, B/R
If Richardson can develop into who general manager Chris Ballard thinks he can be, the Colts will have superstar on their hands. Staying healthy and improving accuracy are most important for Richardson's development, and those are two things that can be taught well at the NFL level.
Mitchell and Richardson could spark a fire under the Colts' offense this season.
