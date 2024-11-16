Colts' Important Player Questionable for Jets Tilt
The Indianapolis Colts' Friday injury report appeared clear outside of tackle Bernhard Raimann (OUT - knee) and linebacker E.J. Speed (Questionable - knee). However, for personal reasons, key offensive tackle Braden Smith is now questionable to play against the New York Jets.
This isn't welcome news with second-year QB Anthony Richardson set to make his start since being benched. If Smith doesn't start, Blake Freeland will start for Indianapolis, joining rookies Matt Goncalves (left tackle), Tanor Bortolini (center), and Dalton Tucker (right guard). This will give Tony Sparano Jr.'s unit only Quenton Nelson as an original starter.
The Jets are 25th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per contest (134), but can that continue if the Colts are down so many starters in the trenches? If Smith remains on the sideline, the Colts' offensive line will be at a disadvantage against Quinnen Williams, Will McDonald IV, and Solomon Thomas. Smith is one of Indy's better run-blockers (76.2 - Pro Football Focus), so Jonathan Taylor might have a tougher time finding space without him in the lineup.
The Colts are 4-6 and will be nearly out of playoff contention if they lose a fourth-straight game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Shane Steichen must put Richardson in the best situations to succeed, especially if Indy is down another starting offensive lineman. With a lot on the line for both squads, we'll see if Indianapolis can finally get on the winning side when Sunday's battle concludes.
