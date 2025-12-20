The Indianapolis Colts are trying to stop what would be one of the biggest collapses in NFL history in a Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16.

No team in NFL history has ever missed the playoffs after starting 8-2, but with each week that passes, it looks like the Colts will be on the wrong page of the record book.

The Colts will host the 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium for their lone primetime matchup of the season. 44-year-old Philip Rivers will get his second start of the year as the Colts try to put an end to a four-game losing streak.

Here are three bold predictions for Monday's contest.

1. Jonathan Taylor Rushes for 125+ Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

It may seem like it was years ago, but at one point this season, Jonathan Taylor was in MVP conversations. Taylor still leads the league in rushing yards, but a slew of other backs have nearly overtaken Indy's workhorse.

Taylor took on 25 carries for 87 yards last weekend as the Colts were forced to feed their sixth-year back with a limited Philip Rivers under center. The Seattle Seahawks knew the Colts were going to run the ball, making Taylor's 87 yards all the more impressive.

The 49ers' run defense isn't as stout as Seattle's, giving Taylor a favorable matchup on home turf. If Taylor does reach 125 yards, I expect a large chunk of that to be from one or two breakaway rushes.

San Francisco allowed Tony Pollard to reach 104 yards on 14 carries last weekend, and the Titans' run game is one of the worst in the league.

2. Brock Purdy Throws for 300+ Yards

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Purdy had an extremely clean performance against the Titans last weekend, and while the Colts' defense would usually prove to be a tougher matchup than Tennessee, both of their top two cornerbacks are expected to be out.

Purdy has reached the 300-yard mark only once this season (Week 4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars). San Francisco's passing game runs through Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Jauan Jennings, and there are mismatches across the board for all three of them.

The Colts' linebackers struggle in coverage, giving McCaffrey a clear edge. The Colts also allow the fifth-most yards to tight ends this season, so Kittle has a favorable matchup as well.

3. Blake Grupe Makes 4 Field Goals

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe (19) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Blake Grupe was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal attempts last week, connecting from 42, 54, and 60 yards.

Grupe's 60-yarder set a new Colts franchise record and gave the Colts a lead vs. Seattle with under a minute remaining. Unfortunately, that lead didn't last, but Grupe did his part to give the Colts a fighting chance against one of the NFL's best squads.

Considering how limited the Colts' offense is, I see Grupe getting even more field goal opportunities. The Colts can't be as aggressive on fourth down with Rivers under center, forcing them to put points on the board when possible.

