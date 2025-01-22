AD Mitchell ranked 1st in the NFL in Average Separation Score heading into week 10



Look how WIDE OPEN he is on all of these receptions..



He set career highs in:



➖Snap Percentage (94%)

➖Receptions (6)

➖Yards (71)



..he also ranks 1st in the NFL in Target Rate Vs. Man (52.4%) pic.twitter.com/rTGA6HwdlZ