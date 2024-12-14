Colts' Battle with Broncos Holds More Than Playoff Implications
The Indianapolis Colts are approaching a must-win scenario against the 8-5 Denver Broncos to keep playoff hopes afloat. While head coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson are in year two with a handful of games together, this would be the biggest victory of either's career if a road win can be achieved at Mile High.
Given the implications surrounding this AFC tilt and how far Indy's chances fall if they lose, winning at a place like Mile High with so much pressure mounting would be considered an incredible feat. However, the Broncos will make life difficult for Steichen and Richardson to obtain the biggest victory of their tenure.
Since Sean Payton took over as the head coach, Denver has built and acquired a lot of vibrant talent. Names like rookie quarterback Bo Nix, veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton, linebacker Nik Bonitto, and cornerback Pat Surtain II surface prominently. These players will likely test Indy the most whether it's against Steichen or defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
Also, the altitude and atmosphere at Mile High is likely something neither Steichen nor Richardson have experienced in their respective NFL positions/careers, putting a new, and arguably the biggest challenge before both. While Indy is an understandable underdog heading into this clash, they have the players to win on Sunday afternoon.
Richardson is starting to take shape as a weapon for Steichen, which opens up opportunities for the rest of Indy's playmakers. Richardson has 102/215 completions (47.4%) for 1,511 passing yards, seven touchdown tosses, and nine interceptions. These numbers aren't pretty but don't tell the entire story of Richardson's issues getting consistent support from his offense.
The good news is Denver must account for Richardson's legs, which can ruin any NFL defensive game plan. The second-year signal-caller has 70 carries for 383 rushing yards (5.5 average) and four rushing scores and will need to be a factor against Denver's top-level run defense to gather offensive momentum. Also, it will help jar loose running back Jonathan Taylor if two players are an issue to defend.
Steichen will likely want to implement the quick-passing attack to rival Vance Joseph's tough defense. If the Colts' leading receiver Josh Downs can return, it's a huge addition given Denver won't have cornerback Riley Moss on the field. Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce must also provide Richardson with opportunities in the passing game, both intermediate and deep.
However, none of Steichen's firepower matters for Indy if the offensive line doesn't show up against Denver. While there was a bounce-back performance from the protection against the lowly New England Patriots, Indy can't use that as much motivation given the lack of resistance. Denver will be much stronger up front, meaning winning in the trenches is paramount.
Look for Tony Sparano Jr. to have Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, and the rest of Indy's offensive line polished against defenders like Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach. If Indy's offensive trenches can get the better of Denver, it will make life far easier on Richardson, Taylor, and the rest of Steichen's game plan.
The Bottom Line
Steichen has had an up-and-down tenure as Indy's coach, but things are starting to align with how he envisioned when taking the position in 2023. Richardson is making positive strides as the field general while the rest of the offense works through the kinks to find the potential.
The Colts can't afford miscues against a team as sound and surgical on both sides of the ball as Denver. The Colts are staring their playoff dreams in the face and don't want to see those depart from Mile High. Winning in the NFL cures all; this victory can help solidify the Steichen-Richardson era in Indianapolis as the postseason approaches.
