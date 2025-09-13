Colts and Broncos Neck-and-Neck in Historic Rivalry
Five decades. Thirty games. Fifteen wins each. The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos have traded blows since 1974, from Peyton Manning’s postseason fireworks to Andrew Luck’s upset of an unbeaten Denver team, the series has delivered some of the most defining snapshots of both franchises.
Which team will take the all-time series lead this Sunday? To understand why this tiebreaker feels so meaningful, you’ve got to go back to the very beginning.
The battle between the two franchises dates back to 1974, when the Denver Broncos beat the Baltimore Colts 17–6, giving Denver the early bragging rights. The Colts finished 2–12 that year, so the loss wasn’t much of a surprise.
That Broncos team featured running back Otis Armstrong (who won the rushing title that year) and quarterback Charley Johnson (who threw for over 24,000 yards in his career).
For Baltimore, it was another frustrating chapter in the post-Johnny Unitas transition years, with the likes of quarterback Bert Jones and running back Lydell Mitchell trying to carry the load.
Few could have guessed at the time that this inter-conference matchup would eventually blossom into a balanced, back-and-forth series spanning playoff heartbreaks and quarterback icons.
Over the next few decades, the Colts took a beating. Led by John Elway and company, the Broncos won 9 of the next 11 meetings across 20 years.
But then came the era that started to even out the series. On April 18, 1998, the Indianapolis Colts made a move that forever changed the trajectory of the franchise: they drafted Peyton Manning out of Tennessee with the No. 1 overall pick.
The next time the two teams met after that draft was January 6, 2002, when the Colts beat the Broncos 28–10. The narrative was shifting, and Manning was the catalyst. Nobody in the AFC wanted to face him.
Fast forward to January 4, 2004, a day that lives in the record books. The Indianapolis Colts faced the Denver Broncos in the AFC Wild Card Game, and this one holds the greatest statistical performance by a quarterback in playoff history.
Manning threw for 377 yards and 5 touchdowns, completing 22 of 26 passes. His 158.3 passer rating remains the highest ever in an NFL playoff game. It was a performance for the ages—and one that set the tone for how the series would play out over the next two decades.
That next year, Denver got its revenge against a Jim Sorgi–piloted Colts team. With Peyton sidelined during the 2005 season, the Broncos walked all over Indianapolis in a 33–14 win.
They were fortunate they didn’t have to deal with No. 18 that day, and it showed. That ended up being the last time the Colts would lose to Denver while Peyton was still in Indianapolis.
Of course, the story doesn’t end there. In 2012, the Colts made one of the most difficult decisions in franchise history: releasing Peyton Manning after a neck injury sidelined him for the entire 2011 season.
Manning went on to sign with the Broncos, rewriting the record books yet again, setting the single-season touchdown and yardage marks in 2013, and ultimately winning Super Bowl 50 with Denver.
As painful as that was for Indianapolis, the Colts had their own generational talent waiting in the wings: Andrew Luck, drafted first overall in 2012. Luck and Manning squared off four times in their careers, and remarkably, the young Colt went 3–1 against his predecessor.
On November 8, 2015, the Broncos came into Indianapolis with a perfect 7–0 record. Andrew Luck and the Colts, struggling through an uneven season, weren’t supposed to stand a chance.
But Luck delivered one of his final signature wins in Indy, throwing for 252 yards and two touchdowns in a gritty 27–24 upset.
It snapped Denver’s unbeaten streak and served as a reminder that, when healthy, Luck could match anyone across the field—even Peyton Manning.
Each matchup between Denver and Indianapolis carried the weight of “what could have been” for Indy fans, but also the excitement of “what’s next.” That all set the stage for one of the most memorable clashes in the series: the 2015 AFC Divisional Playoff battle.
On January 11, 2015, Andrew Luck and company took on Peyton Manning and a loaded Denver Broncos roster. By that point, it was clear Peyton was nearing the end of his career, and many believed that if he won it all that season, retirement was around the corner.
Enter Andrew Luck. With a roster far less talented on paper, he threw for 265 yards and 2 touchdowns, guiding the Colts to a stunning victory in Denver. For Indianapolis, it was a statement win for their young quarterback.
For Peyton, it meant one thing—he wasn’t done yet. Determined to grab one last ring, he returned the following season and delivered, leading the Broncos to a victory in Super Bowl 50 before calling it a career.
Since then, the series has produced some unmemorable games, none more infamous than their week 5 matchup on October 6, 2022. That night, the Colts and Broncos delivered what many still call the “worst primetime football game in history.”
Neither team managed to score a touchdown, and fans across the country were left groaning through a slog of punts, sacks, and turnovers.
The game ended with Indianapolis stealing a 12–9 overtime win, sealed by a late interception from cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Ugly as it was, it added yet another unique chapter to the series.
So what’s next for this historic matchup? Here we are. Colts vs. Broncos, tied 15–15 all time, with five decades of history behind them.
This Sunday, one team has the chance to take the edge in a series that has seen everything—from playoff masterpieces to legendary quarterbacks to primetime disasters.
Maybe this game won’t carry the weight of Peyton Manning’s legacy or Andrew Luck’s upsets, but if history tells us anything, when these two franchises collide, the outcome is rarely forgettable.