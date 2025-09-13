Colts' Daniel Jones May End Anthony Richardson Sr.'s Relevance
Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Daniel Jones looked great in his debut with the team against the Miami Dolphins in a 33-8 destruction of the AFC East squad.
Jones got here by winning the starting position over Anthony Richardson Sr. this offseason, which immediately puts Richardson's future as the franchise quarterback into disarray.
Now, Richardson is the clear backup, and if Jones continues to thrive, what does that mean for the former fourth-overall pick?
Head coach Shane Steichen was asked a brief question about Richardson ahead of the Week 2 tilt against the Denver Broncos. The question was, "How is Anthony Richardson Sr. doing?"
Steichen's response had the typical ambiguous nature of his answers, stating, “He's doing good. He's been real good throughout the week, preparing the right way, still developing the fundamentals, technique on the practice field, getting those reps on the scout team. Continues to lock in – like I said, he's one play away.”
It's often difficult to decipher what Steichen means when interacting with the media, but this sounds, to me, like "Richardson isn't a concern for us right now at quarterback."
There was a narrative that if Jones performed like he had in his previous six years with the New York Giants early in the 2025 season, Richardson would get a chance to step in and have another opportunity to start for Steichen's offense if the former were benched for bad quarterbacking.
But, so far, it doesn't appear to be unfolding that way for the former Duke Blue Devils QB. The next question is: What if Jones finishes 2025 strong and can potentially solve Indy's long-standing QB issue?
Follow-up question: What does that mean for Richardson's future in the Circle City? In short, it could mean he's done with the Colts.
Richardson's ceiling is far higher than Jones', and if (hypothetically) Richardson was able to figure out his accuracy issues and overall setbacks as a quarterback, he elevates Steichen's offensive scheme more than Jones can.
However, with how much offensive talent the Colts possess in names like running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and rookie tight end Tyler Warren, Steichen simply needed a quarterback who could operate the offense fluidly.
That description fits Jones, not Richardson.
Nobody batted an eye when Jones decided to come to Indianapolis in free agency on a one-year, $14 million deal. Initially, during the offseason, the battle between Jones and Richardson appeared to be very close, with neither truly separating themselves.
But once the dust began to settle and preseason football was underway, Steichen started to praise Jones quite a bit, while his comments on Richardson started to appear to be that of a coach looking at a backup quarterback.
Now, it's clear that the coaching staff trusts Jones far more, and this is especially the case knowing that the former Giants signal-caller was a key component in decimating the Dolphins last Sunday.
It's very early in the 2025 campaign, and Indy's matchup with the Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium marks just the second start for Jones in a Colts uniform, but if the momentum continues, Richardson's time with Indianapolis will begin to draw to an end.
There's always a chance Indy does something similar to what the Minnesota Vikings did with Sam Darnold, which was allow the quarterback to walk in free agency despite a career year in favor of their youngster (J.J. McCarthy). But, it might end up going the opposite way, with the Colts investing in Jones.
It's foggy for Richardson, and it may get thicker if Jones succeeds in year seven.